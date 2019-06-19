  1. Home
Morandi's Grilled Pizza-Style Focaccia

This is the perfect grilled appetizer for your next backyard barbecue
Pizza-Style Focaccia from Morandi
This recipe comes to us from NYC Italian spot Morandi, known for their old-world authentic cuisine. The focaccia is a nice, light appetizer and you can play around with different toppings and cheeses. Use store-bought pizza dough or make your own!

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
Notes

Can substitute a mild, young brie for the Stracchino cheese.

Ingredients

  • 10 Ounces pizza dough
  • 4 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 Cup Stracchino cheese
  • 1/4 Pound proscuitto
  • 1 Cup arugula
  • 1/4 Cup parmesan cheese

Directions

Lightly brush pizza dough with 2 tbsp olive oil. Press and roll out the dough into a long, flat shape about 1/2 inch thick, 5 inches wide and 14 inches long.

Place on the grill perpendicular to the grill grates. Grill on medium heat for 4-5 minutes, until the bottom is light golden brown and dark grill marks appear. Flip to the other side and grill for another 3-4 minutes until both sides are a light golden brown color.

Transfer to a sheet pan and spread the Stracchino cheese over the dough. Place the pan in the oven and broil for 4-5 minutes, until cheese has melted.

Top with the proscuitto and arugula. Sprinkle parmesan over it and lightly drizzle on the rest of the olive oil.

