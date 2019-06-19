This recipe comes to us from NYC Italian spot Morandi, known for their old-world authentic cuisine. The focaccia is a nice, light appetizer and you can play around with different toppings and cheeses. Use store-bought pizza dough or make your own!
Notes
Can substitute a mild, young brie for the Stracchino cheese.
Ingredients
- 10 Ounces pizza dough
- 4 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Cup Stracchino cheese
- 1/4 Pound proscuitto
- 1 Cup arugula
- 1/4 Cup parmesan cheese
Directions
Lightly brush pizza dough with 2 tbsp olive oil. Press and roll out the dough into a long, flat shape about 1/2 inch thick, 5 inches wide and 14 inches long.
Place on the grill perpendicular to the grill grates. Grill on medium heat for 4-5 minutes, until the bottom is light golden brown and dark grill marks appear. Flip to the other side and grill for another 3-4 minutes until both sides are a light golden brown color.
Transfer to a sheet pan and spread the Stracchino cheese over the dough. Place the pan in the oven and broil for 4-5 minutes, until cheese has melted.
Top with the proscuitto and arugula. Sprinkle parmesan over it and lightly drizzle on the rest of the olive oil.