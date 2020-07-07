Far too often, the cookout is focused on a perfectly grilled steak or juicy burger. And while the main course is fine and good, side dishes deserve to shine too. This grilled corn with cheesy taco-spiced butter is sure to be a new crowd favorite at your next backyard barbecue.

If you're wondering how to grill corn on the cob, you're not alone — it's among the most popular grilling questions in America.

If you love Mexican fare, there's only one true way to cook corn on the cob, and that's with taco seasoning, lime juice and pecorino cheese.

The key to perfecting the side dish is by combining the ingredients and setting them aside until they're room temperature. Then put the corn onto a baking sheet and coat every side in oil and season with salt. Grill the corn for about 10 minutes, turning occasionally. Once the corn in done, spread it with the seasoned butter and sprinkle it with cheese.

In the same time it takes to cook a steak, you'll have an equally delicious side dish to pair along with it. But don't stop there, try out more of our grilling recipe ideas for the best backyard cookout ever.

Grilled Corn with Cheesy Taco-Spiced Butter

Ingredients

1 stick of unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/4 cup finely grated pecorino cheese, plus more for serving

1 tablespoon taco seasoning mix, preferably McCormick

Finely grated zest and juice of half lime

6 ears fresh corn, shucked

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons Sicilian sea salt

Directions

Preheat grill to medium heat.

Combine the butter, pecorino, taco seasoning and lime zest and juice in a small bowl and mix until smooth. Set aside at room temperature.

Put the corn on a baking sheet or platter and drizzle with the oil, turning to coat on all sides. Season with salt. Grill the corn, turning occasionally until lightly charred on all sides and the kernels are tender about 10 minutes. Remove the cooked corn from the grill and spread the seasoned butter on top of each cob. Sprinkle each with more pecorino.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick