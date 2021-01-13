If you're gluten-free you know how hard it is to add pizzazz to your protein. Sure, chicken with a little lemon, salt and pepper is refreshing but sometimes nothing hits the spot like a crispy chicken nugget. Well, now you can finally say "goodbye" to gluten, because these breaded chicken strips will be your new go-to when you want a fast food fix from the comfort of your home.

This no-frills recipe makes it easy to swap out bread crumbs for naturally gluten-free tortilla chips. Place the gluten-free, white corn tortilla chips in the bag and use a rolling pin to crush the chips until they're about the size and consistency of bread crumbs. Liberally season the crushed chips with paprika, black pepper and other spices you fancy.

The key to making good chicken strips is to evenly and generously coat them in the crumbs. To do so, start by whisking together four eggs. Then dip the chicken strips in the eggs, making sure both sides are well coated. Once that's complete, toss the chicken strips in the bag with the crushed corn chips and shake vigorously. Before baking, sprinkle any remaining corn chip pieces over the chicken strips.

Serve the crispy, gluten-free chicken strips with French fries and your favorite dipping sauce. This kid-friendly meal is one of many chicken recipes that are perfect for lunch, dinner and everything in between.

Ingredients

1 (10-ounce) bag gluten-free white corn tortilla chips

4 large Eggland's Best Eggs

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

5 large skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

Sauce of choice for dipping

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425F.

Cut chicken breasts into ½-inch strips and trim any fat.

Break eggs in a bowl large enough to dip all chicken strips; whisk until well blended.

Finely crush white corn tortilla chips with rolling pin in original (opened) chip bag or with chips in zip top gallon-sized plastic bag.

Add pepper and paprika to crushed chips and shake bag to mix seasonings.

Place chicken strips in the bowl of beaten eggs; be sure to coat all strips.

Using a fork, transfer the chicken strips to the bag of finely crushed white corn chips.

Close bag tightly and shake until the chicken strips are coated with chips.

Transfer the breaded chicken strips back into the bowl of eggs.

Re-coat with the remaining whiskedeggs and then return to the bag and shake again.

Add the butter to a 9-x-13-inch baking dish and put the pan in the preheated oven until the butter is melted; watch closely so as not to burn the butter.

Remove from the oven and swirl pan to evenly distribute the butter.

Arrange the breaded chicken strips in the baking dish. Using a fork, turn each chicken strip over so both sides have butter on them.

Pour any remaining crushed corn chips from the bag over the top of all chicken strips in the pan.

Return pan to oven and bake for 25 minutes.

Flip each chicken strip, then return to oven and bake for an additional 10 minutes, until the chicken strips are golden brown and reach an internal temperature of 165F..

Remove from the oven and serve with your choice of dipping sauce.

Recipe courtesy of Betty C., State Winner of "America's Best Recipe Contest"/Eggland's Best