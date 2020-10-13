White Corn Gluten-Free Chicken Strips

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

Cut chicken breasts into 1/2 inch strips. Trim any fat away from strips.

Break eggs in bowl large enough to dip all chicken strips; whisk until well blended.

Finely crush white corn tortilla chips with rolling pin in original (opened) chip bag or place chips in zip lock gallon size plastic bag.

Add pepper and paprika to crushed chips and shake bag to mix seasonings.

Place chicken strips in bowl of whipped eggs- be sure to coat all strips. If using the larger portion of chicken strips from recipe use full amount of eggs in recipe

Using a fork, take chicken strips out one by one and place in the finely crushed white corn chips.

Close zip lock gallon bag or close chip bag tig htly and shake until coated with chips.

Empty coated white corn chicken strips back into bowl of whipped eggs if any whipped eggs remain in bowl.

Re-coat with rest of whipped eggs and then place back in chip bag and re-shake. (This step can be eliminated if all whipped eggs coated the chicken strips previously.)

Add butter to a 9x13 baking dish; Place pan in preheated oven andmelt butter- watch closely so as not to burn the butter.

Remove from oven andswirl pan to evenly spread butter.

Arrange chicken strips in pan. Using a fork, turn each chicken strip over so both sides will have butter on them.

Pour remaining crushed white corn chips from bag over the top of all chicken strips in pan.

Return pan to oven and bake for 25 minutes at 425 degrees F.

Using a fork, take pan of chicken strips out of the oven and turn over each strip. Return to oven and bake an additional 10 minutes.

Total baking time will be 35 minutes. Remove from oven and serve with your choice of wing dipping sauce.