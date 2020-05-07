When French toast sticks were on the menu when you were a kid, you knew it was going to be a good day. But when was the last time you had this iconic breakfast food? Bring back this childhood breakfast favorite with this easy baked French toast stick recipe. This cinnamon-soaked dish can be made in only 30 minutes.

10 Breakfast-in-Bed Recipes

This recipe is easy, affordable and one your kids will love. After making the French toast sticks, store the leftovers in your freezer. This freezer meal will make for a perfect, 15 minute, breakfast during hectic mornings. And, for an extra a.m. boost, pair them with one of these amazing recipes for homemade coffee.

To make this recipe all you will need are some common pantry staples like bread, eggs, vanilla, sugar and more. After combining your ingredients, dip your bread sticks in the egg mixture then coat them in cinnamon and bread crumbs. If you run out of the required ingredients, check out these baking and cooking substitutions everyone should know about.

This is the perfect recipe to make with your kids on Mother’s Day. And, if you really want to spice up your breakfast table, pair these French toast sticks with some of our 50 best brunch recipes.

French Toast Sticks

Ingredients:

12 slices of thick bread

6 large eggs

1/2 cup half and half

1 tablespoon vanilla

3/4 cups sugar, divided

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon, divided

1/4 cup butter, melted

3 cups Panko bread crumbs

Powdered sugar, optional

Warm maple syrup

Directions:

Cut each slice of bread into 3 strips.

In a pie plate or medium bowl whisk together eggs, half and half and vanilla. Then add ¼ cup of the sugar, ½ tsp of the cinnamon, and flour. Whisk until creamy and smooth with very few lumps if any. Then while whisking, add melted butter in a skinny stream and whisk to combine while pouring. Then whisk 5 seconds longer until well combined.

In another pie plate mix using a fork to combine panko bread crumbs, remaining ½ cup of the sugar and remaining 1 tsp of cinnamon.

Dip each bread strip first into the egg batter, getting both sides, then lay into the crumb mixture, turning to coat both sides. You may need to sprinkle the mixture as well to make sure each piece is well-coated.

Make it now:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place french toast sticks after dipping and battering on a lightly greased parchment lined baking sheet one inch apart.

Bake for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown on the edges.

Let cool 2 minutes, then serve with a sprinkling of powdered sugar and a little maple syrup for dipping.

Make it a freezer meal:

Place a rack set inside of a baking sheet to set the sticks on for freezing.

Place each dipped and coated stick on the rack in the baking sheet, not touching. Flash freeze by placing rack/baking sheet into the freezer for 30-45 minutes or until they are frozen.

Transfer the frozen sticks to labeled gallon sized freezer safe bags, careful not to squish them by piling too many inside at once. Seal bags, removing as much air as possible and freeze.

Cook from frozen:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place frozen french toast sticks on a lightly greased parchment lined baking sheet one inch apart. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown on the edges.

Let cool 2 minutes, then serve with a sprinkling of powdered sugar and a little maple syrup for dipping.