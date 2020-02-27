Cut each slice of bread into 3 strips.

In a pie plate or medium bowl whisk together eggs, half n half and vanilla. Then add ¼ cup of the sugar, ½ tsp of the cinnamon, and flour. Whisk until creamy and smooth with very few lumps if any. Then while whisking, add melted butter in a skinny stream and whisk to combine while pouring. Then whisk 5 seconds longer until well combined.

In another pie plate mix using a fork to combine panko bread crumbs, remaining ½ cup of the sugar and remaining 1 tsp of cinnamon.

Dip each bread strip first into the egg batter, getting both sides, then lay into the crumb mixture, turning to coat both sides. You may need to sprinkle the mixture as well to make sure each piece is well-coated.

Make it now

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place french toast sticks after dipping and battering on a lightly greased parchment lined baking sheet one inch apart.

Bake for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown on the edges.

Let cool 2 minutes, then serve with a sprinkling of powdered sugar and a little maple syrup for dipping.

Make it a freezer meal

Place a rack set inside of a baking sheet to set the sticks on for freezing.

Place each dipped and coated stick on the rack in the baking sheet, not touching. Flash freeze by placing rack/baking sheet into the freezer for 30-45 minutes or until they are frozen.

Transfer the frozen sticks to labeled gallon sized freezer safe bags, careful not to squish them by piling too many inside at once. Seal bags, removing as much air as possible and freeze.

Cook from frozen

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place frozen french toast sticks on a lightly greased parchment lined baking sheet one inch apart. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown on the edges.

Let cool 2 minutes, then serve with a sprinkling of powdered sugar and a little maple syrup for dipping.