When it comes to grilling, the first thing you might think about is grilling chicken, burgers and other meats. One of the best parts of the grill, though, is that you can cook an entire meal over the heated grates. Crispy, seared veggies on the side? Yes, please.

Summer Recipes to Try on the Grill

Grilled zucchini is one of the easiest vegetables to toss on the grill for a lunch or dinner side. You can mix it with carrots or summer squash and cook them at the same time your main dish is cooking.

Prepping your zucchini is key for this recipe, because the added seasoning is what will give this green veggie a savory finish. You’ll need heavy duty foil, so it doesn’t rip when you place it on or take it off the grill grates, and the zucchini should be cut into 1/4-inch thick slices. This will allow the vegetable to cook quicker, and the slices will be ready to serve immediately once taken off the grill.

Rather than spreading the zucchini on the foil as you would a pan in the oven, you’ll want to pinch the foil closed to form a packet. This will trap the heat in and help with the cooking process. Cook over medium-high heat and remove as soon as tender (after about 10 minutes) so the zucchini slices don’t get soggy. Get ready for the holiday weekend with these other easy grilling recipes for Labor Day Weekend.

Easy Grilled Zucchini and Squash Foil Packets

Ingredients:

1/4 cup French's Classic Yellow Mustard

1/4 cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon McCormick Basil Leaves

1/2 teaspoon McCormick Garlic Powder

1 large zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 medium yellow squash, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

4 sheets (12x12-inch each) heavy duty aluminum foil

Directions:

Mix mustard, butter, Parmesan, basil and garlic powder in a large bowl until well blended. Add zucchini, squash and onions; toss to coat well.

Divide vegetable mixture evenly among sheets of aluminum foil. Bring up sides of foil; double fold top and ends to tightly seal each packet.

Grill packets over medium-high heat 10 to 12 minutes or until zucchini is tender. Sprinkle with additional Parmesan cheese before serving, if desired.

Courtesy of French's