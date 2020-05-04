You may not be able to venture out to some of the best Mexican restaurants in America right now, but you can still celebrate Cinco de Mayo at home by making all of your favorite Tex-Mex recipes. And if you're trying to rectify the fact that Cinco de Mayo falls on a workday this year, consider these easy chicken enchiladas, which can be made in under 40 minutes, optimizing the amount of time you can spend on sipping margaritas.

While there are plenty of Mexican dishes you’ve likely never heard of, enchiladas are a well-known dish. Pair it with one of these signature tequila drinks, and bam — you’ve got a flavor packed dinner that took less than one hour to make.

Not only is this recipe for enchiladas delicious, it’s also a great way to use up leftover chicken. After coating your dish with enchilada sauce, fill your tortillas with a spoonful of chicken and place them in the pan. Repeat until your baking dish is filled with enchiladas. Top with cheese and pop them in the oven.

Most Mexican dishes are packed with history. And if you’d like to bring some of that tradition to your dinner table this week, spice up your menu with our 40 best Mexican recipes.

Easy Chicken Enchiladas

Ingredients:

1/2 - 3/4 pound chicken cooked and shredded

12 ounces enchilada sauce

1 cup shredded taco blend cheese

7 - 9 tortillas (corn or flour)

Top with avocado and cilantro (optional)

Directions:

Peheat your oven to 350 degrees.

In a 13-by-9 pan, spoon two to three spoonfuls of enchilada sauce on the bottom.

Microwave your tortillas for 30 seconds (essential for corn tortillas).

One by one, place a spoonful or two of chicken in each tortilla, roll, and place seam-side down in the pan.

Repeat until your dish is full, and then pour the remainder of your enchilada sauce over the rolled up tortillas.

Top with one cup shredded taco blend cheese and bake uncovered for 15 to 18 minutes.

Top with cilantro and avocado and serve with guacamole or sour cream.