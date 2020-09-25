One of autumn's greatest treasures is going to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch. But when you aren't sure what to do with all of the fruit you brought home, turn apples into apple crisp with this decadent recipe.

A dessert that can easily be made with a box of cake mix, this deep dish apple crisp is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Serve it at holiday get togethers with a hot cup of coffee or your favorite cocktail.

After preheating your oven, combine cake mix, oats, walnuts and butter in large bowl. Then add half of the mixture to your skilet, top with apple pie filling and spread the remaining cake and oat mixture over the pie filling.

Bake the dessert for 35 minutes and serve with a big scoop of ice cream. If you liked this recipe then you're sure to love more of our apple recipes, from apple cider doughnuts to apple bread pudding.

Deep Dish Apple Crisp

Ingredients

Nonstick Baking Spray

1 pkg (15.25 oz each) yellow cake mix

1 cup quick-cooking rolled oats

1 cup chopped black walnuts

3/4 cups butter, melted

2 cans (21 oz each) apple pie filling & topping

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a large deep dish skillet with baking spray.

Combine cake mix, oats, walnuts and butter in large bowl. Sprinkle half the mixture into the skillet.

Spread the apple pie filling on top of the mixture. Sprinkle remaining cake-oat mixture over pie filling.

Bake 35 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Recipe courtesy of CONAGRA