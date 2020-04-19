Deep Dish Apple Crisp

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a large deep dish skillet with baking spray.

Combine cake mix, oats, walnuts and butter in large bowl. Sprinkle half the mixture into the skillet.

Spread the apple pie filling on top of the mixture. Sprinkle remaining cake-oat mixture over pie filling.

Bake 35 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.