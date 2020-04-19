April 19, 2020
Photo courtesy of CONAGRA
This mouth-watering Deep Dish Apple Crisp brings all the flavors of nuts, oats, spice and apple into a traditional family-favorite dessert.
Recipe courtesy of CONAGRA
Ingredients
- PAM® Baking Spray
- 1 pkg (15.25 oz each) Duncan Hines® Classic Yellow Cake Mix
- 1 Cup quick-cooking rolled oats
- 1 Cup chopped black walnuts
- 3/4 Cups butter, melted
- 2 cans (21 oz each) Duncan Hines® Comstock® Original Country Apple Pie Filling & Topping
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a large deep dish skillet with baking spray.
Combine cake mix, oats, walnuts and butter in large bowl. Sprinkle half the mixture into the skillet.
Spread the apple pie filling on top of the mixture. Sprinkle remaining cake-oat mixture over pie filling.
Bake 35 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving663
Total Fat32g50%
Sugar44gN/A
Saturated13g65%
Cholesterol46mg15%
Protein6g12%
Carbs93g31%
Vitamin A149µg17%
Vitamin B60.2mg11.9%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.1%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K4µg4%
Calcium144mg14%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)24µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)77µg19%
Folic acid31µgN/A
Iron2mg14%
Magnesium59mg14%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus279mg40%
Polyunsaturated9gN/A
Potassium198mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14%
Sodium468mg20%
Sugars, added21gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20.6%
Trans0.8gN/A
Water118gN/A
Zinc1mg9.1%
