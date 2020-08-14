Cloud bread might be a top trend on Tik Tok right now, and how this recipe wasn't popular before, we'll never know. The light and fluffy snack is a low-carb alternative to bread and it's so easy to make.

Requiring fewer than five ingredients, cloud bread is something easy to whip up when you're craving a savory snack. Serve the cloud bread as a base for some of our favorite sandwich recipes as an alternative to regular bread.

To make the snack you'll need: four separated eggs, cream of tartar and softened cream cheese. Once the egg white mixture is folded into the yolk mixture, spoon the batter onto a baking sheet and spread each scoop into a four inch circle.

The cloud bread will need to bake for about 25 minutes or until it's golden brown. Make sure you move the bread to a wire cooling rack once it's done, which is one baking tip every home cook should know.

3-Ingredient Cloud Bread

Ingredients

4 eggs, separated

1/2 teaspoon cream Of tartar

1/4 cup (2 ounces) cream cheese, softened

Directions

Preheat oven to 300°F. Line 2 shallow baking pans with parchment paper; set aside.

Beat egg whites and cream of tartar in large bowl with electric mixer or stand mixer with whisk attachment on high speed until stiff peaks form, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Beat cream cheese in separate large bowl on medium speed until smooth. Add egg yolks, one at a time, beating until completely smooth. Gently fold egg white mixture into yolk mixture. Using a 1/4-cup measuring cup, scoop batter onto prepared baking sheets about 2-inches apart, spreading each scoop into a 4-inch circle.

Bake 25 minutes or until golden brown and center is completely set. Cool on baking pans 5 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

