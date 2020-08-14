  1. Home
Next Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

3-Ingredient Cloud Bread

August 14, 2020
An easy, low carb snack
Courtesy of McCormick

This light and fluffy snack can be made with only three ingredients. Cloud bread is a low-carb treat that is great for sandwiches and more. 

Recipe courtesy of McCormick 

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
74
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 eggs, separated
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Cream Of Tartar
  • 1/4 Cup (2 ounces) cream cheese, softened

Directions

Preheat oven to 300°F. Line 2 shallow baking pans with parchment paper; set aside.

Beat egg whites and cream of tartar in large bowl with electric mixer or stand mixer with whisk attachment on high speed until stiff peaks form, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Beat cream cheese in separate large bowl on medium speed until smooth. Add egg yolks, one at a time, beating until completely smooth. Gently fold egg white mixture into yolk mixture. Using a 1/4-cup measuring cup, scoop batter onto prepared baking sheets about 2-inches apart, spreading each scoop into a 4-inch circle.

Bake 25 minutes or until golden brown and center is completely set. Cool on baking pans 5 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving74
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar0.4gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol117mg39%
Protein4g8%
Carbs0.7g0.2%
Vitamin A80µg9%
Vitamin B120.3µg11.6%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.2%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.2%
Vitamin K0.4µg0.3%
Calcium25mg3%
Folate (food)15µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)15µg4%
Iron0.5mg3%
Magnesium4mg1%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Phosphorus67mg10%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium94mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg11%
Sodium75mg3%
Water27gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.8%
