3-Ingredient Cloud Bread

Preheat oven to 300°F. Line 2 shallow baking pans with parchment paper; set aside.

Beat egg whites and cream of tartar in large bowl with electric mixer or stand mixer with whisk attachment on high speed until stiff peaks form, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Beat cream cheese in separate large bowl on medium speed until smooth. Add egg yolks, one at a time, beating until completely smooth. Gently fold egg white mixture into yolk mixture. Using a 1/4-cup measuring cup, scoop batter onto prepared baking sheets about 2-inches apart, spreading each scoop into a 4-inch circle.

Bake 25 minutes or until golden brown and center is completely set. Cool on baking pans 5 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.