Few meals are more exciting than breakfast. It starts the day off on the right foot and is chock-full of iconic foods, from bagels to bacon. But if you've been looking for a way to switch up your breakfast game, this chicken and chorizo breakfast burrito is the way to do it.

101 Ways to Cook an Egg

Perfect for breakfast in bed or brunch with friends, this breakfast burrito is wrapped in one secret ingredient: pancakes. Pair the dish with a big cup of homemade coffee and chow down on one of the year's top food trends.

To make the chicken and chorizo breakfast burrito, you'll want to start by making a perfect pancake. If you're feeling really inventive, try including some of these unexpected ingredients that go great with pancakes. Once that step is done, cook your chicken, chorizo and veggies. Finish up by cooking your egg mixture over the chicken and sausage.

Assemble the meal by dividing the chicken mixture over the pancakes, top with shredded cheddar cheese and wrap up the burritos. And, if you want to have a true breakfast or brunch spread, try incorporating more regional breakfast foods you can make at home.

Chicken and Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

2 boneless, skinless chicken breast, All Natural (1.5 lbs.)

1 cup pancake baking mix

9 large eggs

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 links Mexican style chorizo sausage, casings removed

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped green pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup sharp, cheddar cheese, shredded

Hot sauce for serving

Directions

WHISK: In a bowl, whisk together the pancake mix, 1 egg and milk until smooth. Batter should be thin. Heat a large non-stick pan over medium-low heat. Spray with cooking spray and add about ¼ cup of batter. Swirl the batter into a large circle. Cook the pancake until the top bubbles, the bottom is set and the edges start to curl. Flip the pancake and cook a few seconds more. Turn out onto a plate and repeat until all of the batter is gone. Keep warm until ready to use.

SAUTÉ: In the same non-stick skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the chicken, season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Sauté 4 to 5 minutes on each side until done. Chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F. Transfer chicken breasts to a plate. When cool enough to handle, chop into 1-inch pieces. To the same skillet, add the chorizo and sauté until crumbly and almost cooked through, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the onion and green pepper. Cook for another 3 to 4 minutes. Return the chopped chicken and heat through, 1 to 2 minutes more.

POUR: In a bowl, whisk together the remaining 8 eggs, salt and black pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the chicken and sausage. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until eggs are cooked through.

SERVE: To serve, place a pancake on a plate. Divide the chicken mixture over the 4 pancakes. Sprinkle with shredded cheddar cheese and wrap them up. Serve with hot sauce if desired.

This recipe is courtesy of Perdue.