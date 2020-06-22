Chicken and Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Instead of being wrapped in tortillas, these chicken and chorizo breakfast burritos are wrapped in pancakes and then stuffed with veggies and chorizo.
Notes
This recipe makes about 12 pancakes. Use what you need and then freeze the rest. Once cooled, stack each pancake between layers of parchment paper or waxed paper. Place in a resealable plastic bag and freeze for up to 3 months.
Ingredients
- 2 PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast, All Natural (1.5 lbs.)
- 1 Cup pancake baking mix
- 9 large eggs
- 1 Cup milk
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 links Mexican style chorizo sausage, casings removed
- 1/2 Cup chopped onion
- 1/2 Cup chopped green pepper
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 Cup sharp, cheddar cheese, shredded
- Hot sauce for serving
Directions
WHISK: In a bowl, whisk together the pancake mix, 1 egg and milk until smooth. Batter should be thin. Heat a large non-stick pan over medium-low heat. Spray with cooking spray and add about ¼ cup of batter. Swirl the batter into a large circle. Cook the pancake until the top bubbles, the bottom is set and the edges start to curl. Flip the pancake and cook a few seconds more. Turn out onto a plate and repeat until all of the batter is gone. Keep warm until ready to use.
SAUTÉ: In the same non-stick skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the chicken, season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Sauté 4 to 5 minutes on each side until done. Chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F. Transfer chicken breasts to a plate. When cool enough to handle, chop into 1-inch pieces. To the same skillet, add the chorizo and sauté until crumbly and almost cooked through, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the onion and green pepper. Cook for another 3 to 4 minutes. Return the chopped chicken and heat through, 1 to 2 minutes more.
POUR: In a bowl, whisk together the remaining 8 eggs, salt and black pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the chicken and sausage. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until eggs are cooked through.
SERVE: To serve, place a pancake on a plate. Divide the chicken mixture over the 4 pancakes. Sprinkle with shredded cheddar cheese and wrap them up. Serve with hot sauce if desired.