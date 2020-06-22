Chicken and Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

WHISK: In a bowl, whisk together the pancake mix, 1 egg and milk until smooth. Batter should be thin. Heat a large non-stick pan over medium-low heat. Spray with cooking spray and add about ¼ cup of batter. Swirl the batter into a large circle. Cook the pancake until the top bubbles, the bottom is set and the edges start to curl. Flip the pancake and cook a few seconds more. Turn out onto a plate and repeat until all of the batter is gone. Keep warm until ready to use.

SAUTÉ: In the same non-stick skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the chicken, season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Sauté 4 to 5 minutes on each side until done. Chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F. Transfer chicken breasts to a plate. When cool enough to handle, chop into 1-inch pieces. To the same skillet, add the chorizo and sauté until crumbly and almost cooked through, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the onion and green pepper. Cook for another 3 to 4 minutes. Return the chopped chicken and heat through, 1 to 2 minutes more.

POUR: In a bowl, whisk together the remaining 8 eggs, salt and black pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the chicken and sausage. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until eggs are cooked through.

SERVE: To serve, place a pancake on a plate. Divide the chicken mixture over the 4 pancakes. Sprinkle with shredded cheddar cheese and wrap them up. Serve with hot sauce if desired.