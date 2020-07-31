Starting your weekend off on the right foot begins with brunch. And while you've likely tried the best brunch recipes — like quiches and frittatas — you've probably never had brunch quite like this before. The next time you put together a breakfast spread, add this chicken and waffle breakfast casserole to the menu.

This Is the Best Way to Make Scrambled Eggs, Period

You're probably familiar with all of the incredible dinner casserole options there are , but did you know that you can also have a comforting dish in the morning? Pair this casserole recipe with a big cup of homemade coffee to round out your morning.

Not only is this chicken and waffle breakfast casserole delicious, it's also a great way to use up a lot of eggs. To make the dish you'll need popcorn chicken, cinnamon, waffles, six large eggs, milk and maple syrup.

After preheating the oven, and cooking the chicken and waffles, whisk together your wet ingredients. Then combine the waffles and chicken in the casserole dish and pour over the egg mixture. After baking the casserole for about fourty minutes, you'll be ready to try this decadent dish and more of our 101 ways to cook with eggs.

Chicken and Waffle Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients

26 ounces Breaded Popcorn Chicken (1 bag)

2 teaspoons cinnamon

8 toaster waffles

6 large eggs

1 cup milk

1/4 cup maple syrup

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray Place frozen chicken pieces in single layer on the baking sheet and sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake on the middle oven rack for 11 to 13 minutes, or until heated through. Internal temperature should reach 150°F to 160°F. Toast the waffles in the same oven during the last 5 minutes of baking time.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, and maple syrup.

Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F. Grease a 9”x13” casserole dish. Cube the waffles. Combine the waffles and the chicken nuggets in the casserole dish. Pour the milk and egg mixture over the chicken and waffles. Bake until the chicken and waffles are crispy, about 30 to 40 minutes.

Serve warm with extra maple syrup on the side.

This recipe is courtesy of Perdue.