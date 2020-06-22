  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Chicken and Waffle Breakfast Casserole

June 22, 2020 | 1:42pm
From classic dish to casserole in one hour
Chicken waffle breakfast casserole

Courtesy of Perdue

Turn this classic comfort food into an easy casserole in just over one hour. All you need is the chicken, waffles, eggs, milk and cinnamon. Oh, and don't forget the syrup. 

This recipe is courtesy of Perdue.

Ready in
1 h and 8 m
15 m
(prepare time)
53 m
(cook time)
7
Servings
589
Calories Per Serving

Notes

TIP: You can combine the waffle and milk mixture the night before. In the morning, just add the chicken and you’re ready to bake.

Ingredients

  • 26 Ounces PERDUE Breaded Popcorn Chicken (1 bag)
  • 2 Teaspoons cinnamon
  • 8 toaster waffles
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1 Cup milk
  • 1/4 Cup maple syrup

Directions

STEP 1: Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray Place frozen chicken pieces in single layer on the baking sheet and sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake on the middle oven rack for 11 to 13 minutes, or until heated through. Internal temperature should reach 150°F to 160°F. Toast the waffles in the same oven during the last 5 minutes of baking time.

STEP 2: In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, and maple syrup.

STEP 3: Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F. Grease a 9”x13” casserole dish. Cube the waffles. Combine the waffles and the chicken nuggets in the casserole dish. Pour the milk and egg mixture over the chicken and waffles. Bake until the chicken and waffles are crispy, about 30 to 40 minutes.

STEP 4: Serve warm with extra maple syrup on the side.

Nutritional Facts
Servings7
Calories Per Serving589
Total Fat33g51%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated9g45%
Cholesterol301mg100%
Protein33g66%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A184µg20%
Vitamin B121µg45%
Vitamin B60.5mg38.7%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D2µg10%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.4%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium312mg31%
Fiber0.4g1.6%
Folate (food)41µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)87µg22%
Folic acid27µgN/A
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium49mg12%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg56%
Phosphorus432mg62%
Polyunsaturated10gN/A
Potassium468mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.8mg63.2%
Sodium589mg25%
Sugars, added7gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg27.4%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water173gN/A
Zinc3mg26%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
breakfast
breakfast casserole
Chicken
waffle