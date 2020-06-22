Chicken and Waffle Breakfast Casserole

STEP 1: Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray Place frozen chicken pieces in single layer on the baking sheet and sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake on the middle oven rack for 11 to 13 minutes, or until heated through. Internal temperature should reach 150°F to 160°F. Toast the waffles in the same oven during the last 5 minutes of baking time.

STEP 2: In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, and maple syrup.

STEP 3: Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F. Grease a 9”x13” casserole dish. Cube the waffles. Combine the waffles and the chicken nuggets in the casserole dish. Pour the milk and egg mixture over the chicken and waffles. Bake until the chicken and waffles are crispy, about 30 to 40 minutes.

STEP 4: Serve warm with extra maple syrup on the side.