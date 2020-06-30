Fourth of July is the perfect time to fire up the grill, wear your favorite patriotic clothes and watch some celebratory fireworks. This year, the best way to make your Fourth of July menu festive and fantastic is by making these red, white and blue cake pops.

If, for some reason, you don’t make it to the fireworks this year, these patriotic cake pops have enough flare to make up for it. While they may seem like a difficult dessert to make, they’re actually a great place to start for amateur bakers.

To make the dish, you’ll need some common pantry staples like flour, baking soda and butter. You’ll also need cake pop sticks, white morsels and decorative sprinkles.

After combining your ingredients, place one tablespoon of batter in each muffin cup and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, then allow them to cool slightly in the pan. After that, insert the cake pop sticks and let the dessert cool completely on wire racks. Once the cake pops are dipped in the melted morsels, put them in the refrigerator until they set.

Patriotic Cake Pops Recipe

Ingredients

Baking spray (such as PAM)

1 cup all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cups firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup stick margarine, melted

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

24 cake pop sticks

1 cup premier white morsels

2 tablespoons canola oil

Red and blue decorative sprinkles, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray 24 miniature muffin cups with baking spray; wipe away excess from top of pans.

Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a small bowl. Whisk together brown sugar and margarineBlueBonnet in a large bowl. Add egg and vanilla; mix until blended. Stir in flour mixture just until blended.

Place 1 tablespoon batter in each muffin cup (filling about halfway). Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until brown and the tops spring back lightly when touched. Cool slightly in pan. Remove cakes from pan and insert sticks; cool completely on wire racks.

Combine white morsels and oil in a shallow microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on medium power (50%) 1 minute; stir. Continue microwaving on medium for 30 seconds or until melted, stirring to blend. Dip cooled pops in melted morsels and decorate with sprinkles if desired.

Cool decorated pops in the refrigerator 15 minutes or until set.