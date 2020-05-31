Patriotic Cake Pops

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray 24 miniature muffin cups with baking spray; wipe away excess from top of pans.

Combine flour, baking powder and salt in small bowl. Whisk together brown sugar and Blue Bonnet in large bowl. Add egg and vanilla; mix until blended. Stir in flour mixture just until blended.

Place 1 tablespoon batter in each muffin cup (filling about halfway). Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until brown and tops spring back lightly when touched. Cool slightly in pan. Remove cakes from pan and insert sticks; cool completely on wire racks.

Combine white morsels and oil in shallow microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on MEDIUM (50%) 1 minute; stir. Continue microwaving on MEDIUM 30 seconds or until melted, stirring to blend. Dip cooled pops in melted morsels and decorate with sprinkles, if desired.

Cool decorated pops in refrigerator 15 minutes or until set.