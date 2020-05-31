  1. Home
Patriotic Cake Pops

May 31, 2020 | 11:17am
As festive as fireworks
Patriotic Cake Pops
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat

These cake pops are a fun and delicious way to celebrate Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and more.

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Ready in
75 m
45 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
Ingredients

  • baking spray (such as PAM®)
  • 1 Cup all purpose flour (such as Ultragrain®)
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 Cups firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 Cup stick margarine, melted (such as Blue Bonnet®)
  • 1 egg
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 24 cake pop sticks
  • 1 Cup premier white morsels
  • 2 Tablespoons canola oil (such as Pure Wesson®)
  • Red and blue decorative sprinkles, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray 24 miniature muffin cups with baking spray; wipe away excess from top of pans.

Combine flour, baking powder and salt in small bowl. Whisk together brown sugar and Blue Bonnet in large bowl. Add egg and vanilla; mix until blended. Stir in flour mixture just until blended.

Place 1 tablespoon batter in each muffin cup (filling about halfway). Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until brown and tops spring back lightly when touched. Cool slightly in pan. Remove cakes from pan and insert sticks; cool completely on wire racks.

Combine white morsels and oil in shallow microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on MEDIUM (50%) 1 minute; stir. Continue microwaving on MEDIUM 30 seconds or until melted, stirring to blend. Dip cooled pops in melted morsels and decorate with sprinkles, if desired.

Cool decorated pops in refrigerator 15 minutes or until set.

