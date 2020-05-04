May 4, 2020 | 12:09pm
© Bhofack2 - Dreamstime.com
This recipe for buffalo chicken casserole is a hearty and comforting dish, topped with ritz crackers and butter for a crispy and delicious finish.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Pound cooked and shredded chicken breast
- 1/3 Cup Frank's Red Hot sauce
- 1 Cup ranch dressing
- 1 Cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 can cream of chicken soup
- 1 sleeve Ritz crackers (crushed)
- 2 Tablespoons melted butter
Directions
Mix shredded chicken and Frank's Red Hot sauce.
In another bowl, mix hash browns, ranch dressing, cheese, and soup. Spoon hash brown mixture into a sprayed 9x13" dish.
Sprinkle chicken over has browns.
In a small brown, mix Ritz crumbs and butter. Sprinkle over the chicken layer.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving549
Total Fat43g67%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated13g66%
Cholesterol119mg40%
Protein31g61%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A150µg17%
Vitamin B120.6µg26.3%
Vitamin B60.6mg49.4%
Vitamin C9mg11%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.5%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K55µg46%
Calcium165mg16%
Folate (food)14µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)14µg4%
Folic acid0.3µgN/A
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium39mg9%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)12mg73%
Phosphorus388mg55%
Polyunsaturated14gN/A
Potassium348mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.2%
Sodium1443mg60%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water181gN/A
Zinc2mg17%