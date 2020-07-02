Fourth of July is right around the corner, and everyone knows that in order to celebrate the holiday in style, you must have top-notch food. And while the king of the cookout is usually a perfectly grilled steak, this year there's a new kid in town. Wow your guests this Fourth of July with this bacon and cheese stuffed burger.

This recipe goes the extra mile by topping a juicy hamburger patty with some bacon cooked up the right way. And this recipe is even a perfect Fourth of July dish to make with your kids — just let them put on the toppings.

The key to making this recipe cookout ready is to generously season the hamburger patties, a secret every homecook should know. Once the burgers are ready, grill them over medium heat four to six minutes per side or until burgers are cooked through. And if any of that lingo confuses you, check out our guide for beginner grillers.

Once the burgers are cooked, add on your favorite toppings like pickles, ketchup and mustard. If you're looking for more burger inspiration, try out more of our best burger recipes.

Bacon and Cheese Stuffed Burgers

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 Tablespoon hamburger seasoning

1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese

4 slices of cooked bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

4 hamburger rolls

2/3 cups crispy fried onions

Pickle slices

Directions

Mix ground beef and seasoning in a medium bowl until well blended. Shape into 8 thin patties.

Mix cheese and bacon in a small bowl. Place about 2 tablespoons of the cheese mixture in the center of each of 4 patties. Top with remaining hamburger patties, pinching edges to seal the filling. If necessary, press lightly to flatten.

Grill over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until burgers is cooked through. Toast rolls on the grill about 30 seconds or lightly browned.

Serve burgers on toasted rolls, topped with crispy fried onions and pickles and desired toppings and condiments.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.