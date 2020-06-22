Bacon and Cheese Stuffed Burgers

Mix ground beef and seasoning in a medium bowl until well blended. Shape into 8 thin patties.

Mix cheese and bacon in a small bowl. Place about 2 tablespoons of the cheese mixture in the center of each of 4 patties. Top with remaining hamburger patties, pinching edges to seal the filling. If necessary, press lightly to flatten.

Grill over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until burgers is cooked through. Toast rolls on the grill about 30 seconds or lightly browned.

Serve burgers on toasted rolls, topped with crispy fried onions and pickles and desired toppings and condiments.