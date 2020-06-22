  1. Home
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

Bacon and Cheese Stuffed Burgers

June 22, 2020
Cheddar cheese and bacon make this an appetizing burger
Courtesy of McCormick

The irresistible mixture of cheddar cheese and smoky bacon make this burger a delight to eat.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
22 m
10 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

For the Burgers:

  • 1 Pound ground beef
  • 1 Tablespoon hamburger seasoning
  • 1/3 Cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 4 slices of cooked bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 4 hamburger rolls
  • 2/3 Cups crispy fried onions
  • Pickle slices

Directions

For the Burgers:

Mix ground beef and seasoning in a medium bowl until well blended. Shape into 8 thin patties.

Mix cheese and bacon in a small bowl. Place about 2 tablespoons of the cheese mixture in the center of each of 4 patties. Top with remaining hamburger patties, pinching edges to seal the filling. If necessary, press lightly to flatten.

Grill over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until burgers is cooked through. Toast rolls on the grill about 30 seconds or lightly browned.

Serve burgers on toasted rolls, topped with crispy fried onions and pickles and desired toppings and condiments.

