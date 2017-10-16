This Is Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Chef’s Knife

Chef, author, and television personality Anthony Bourdain doesn’t praise things lightly, so when he recommends a specific kitchen tool, like a knife, it’s worth paying attention. Readers learned in his memoir Kitchen Confidential that he hates knife sets, and that home cooks who wish to become knife pros should use one high quality knife rather than many of a lesser quality.

At the premier of his newest documentary, Wasted: The Story of Food Waste, Bourdain revealed that his go-to knife was the Global Classic Chef’s Knife, which sells for $99.95.

Though $100 may seem like a lot for a single knife, in the realm of professional chefs, it’s just the tip of the iceberg. If well cared for, it is a knife that lasts a very long time. “As a starter chef knife, The Global is pretty good for a first-timer,” says Bourdain. “It’s also beloved by other professionals as well.”

The 8-inch Japanese chef’s knife is lighter than traditional European-style knives and well balanced, featuring a molybdenum/vanadium stainless steel blade, an edge that retains sharpness exceptionally well, a dimple comfort grip handle, and a lifetime warranty against defects and breakage. If it’s good enough for Anthony Bourdain, it’s good enough for us!