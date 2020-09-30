Air fryers have become the must-have kitchen appliance on the block. They can cook everything from a delicious piece of chicken to a plate of roasted veggies. But, if you're wondering how well it does when cooking some of you favorite breakfast foods, wonder no more. This air fryer bacon is a game changer.

101 Ways to Cook an Egg

Bacon is one of the most iconic breakfast foods in America, and it seems like it'd be a hard protein to cook incorrectly. But it can be surprisingly difficult to cook in a pan, as the meat cooks before the fat can render. Like an oven method, when using the air fryer, the bacon cooks evenly, though it can require some know-how.

To start, cut your bacon strips in half and place them in the air fryer basket. Be sure that the pieces don't touch. Set your air fryer to 350 degrees, then cook the bacon for about 10 minutes or until you've reached your desired level of doneness. Make sure you check your bacon so that it isn't curling too much or that it doesn't jump around and clump together.

This air fryer bacon turns out perfectly crispy and evenly cooked. It's an essential side to serve alongside more of our 50 best brunch recipes.

Air Fryer Bacon

Ingredients:

3 strips bacon

Directions:

Using kitchen shears, cut bacon strips in half.

Place bacon in air fryer basket, making sure the pieces don't touch.

Set air fryer to 350 degrees.

Cook for 8-12 minutes, until desired doneness. (We did ours for 10.)

Notes:

Be sure to check your bacon every 2-3 minutes to ensure bacon doesn't need to be rearranged. If it does (or is rolling up on itself), rearrange bacon using silicon-tipped tongs.

To safely check bacon, be sure to PAUSE cooking on your air fryer before removing the basket.