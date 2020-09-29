Air Fryer Bacon

September 29, 2020 | 2:07pm
Carolyn Menyes/The Daily Meal
Bacon in the air fryer is the best of both worlds: You get the even cooking and crispiness ot cooking bacon in the oven in the time it takes to cook it in a pan.
Notes
Be sure to check your bacon every 2-3 minutes to ensure bacon doesn't need to be rearranged. If it does (or is rolling up on itself), rearrange bacon using silicon-tipped tongs. To safely check bacon, be sure to PAUSE cooking on your air fryer before removing the basket.
Ingredients
- 3 strips bacon
Directions
Using kitchen shears, cut bacon strips in half.
Place bacon in air fryer basket, making sure the pieces don't touch.
Set air fryer to 350 degrees.
Cook for 8-12 minutes, until desired doneness. (We did ours for 10.)
Servings1
Calories Per Serving362
Total Fat35g53%
Sugar0.9gN/A
Saturated12g58%
Cholesterol57mg19%
Protein11g22%
Carbs1gN/A
Vitamin A10µg1%
Vitamin B120.4µg18.1%
Vitamin B60.2mg17.8%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.3%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.5%
Calcium4mgN/A
Iron0.4mg2%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated15gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg22%
Phosphorus125mg18%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium172mg4%
Sodium576mg24%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water38gN/A
Zinc1mg9%