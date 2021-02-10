There are few things sweeter on Valentine's Day (or any time) than chocolate covered strawberries. It doesn't matter whether they are a gift for your main flame, your BFF, your kiddos or even yourself. They are a delicious, and easy, way to say you care. But there's no need to spend a small fortune purchasing these fruity treats. Instead, impress your loved ones with homemade chocolate covered strawberries. It's easier than you think.

Three ingredients are all it takes to create picture perfect chocolate covered strawberries (and honestly, you could get away with just two). Here's everything you need to know about making the easiest chocolate covered strawberries recipe ever.

What kind of chocolate should you use for chocolate covered strawberries?

The great thing about making your own chocolate covered strawberries is that you get to use whatever kind of chocolate you like to eat, whether that is milk, dark or white chocolate. The chocolate can be in the form of bars, chips, chunks or discs. For the best results use good quality chocolate, but you don't need to go nuts seeking out the super expensive stuff. If it's good enough for your chocolate chip cookies, it's good enough for your chocolate covered strawberries.

How do you melt chocolate for chocolate covered strawberries?

Once you've figured out which kind of chocolate you want to use, it's time to melt it. We like to add a tablespoon or two of coconut oil to the chocolate to help it harden faster and get extra shiny, but you can totally leave that out. It is also helpful to leave out a bit of chocolate to stir in at the very end; this helps temper it and make it shinier when it hardens.

While you can certainly use an actual double boiler (a small pot that rests upon another small pot), you really don't need any special equipment. If you want to mimic a double boiler, you can take a small sauce pan and bring an inch or so of water to a simmer. Set a heatproof mixing bowl so that it rests over the pot, put in the chocolate, and stir until melted.

Alternately, you can put the chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave in 30-second bursts, stirring in between, until melted. If you have a mini slow cooker, we have found that to be another excellent tool for making easy chocolate covered strawberries.

How do you dip strawberries in chocolate without making a mess?

The simplest way is to use your fingers. Hold a strawberry by the green top and gently dip most (but not all) of the strawberry in chocolate; stop a little before the white part so that some red from the strawberry peeks through. You could also stick a skewer or small fork in the top of the strawberry and dip that way. Make sure to gently shake off excess chocolate, then lay the dipped strawberry on a parchment-lined baking sheet and continue.



How do you get chocolate to stick to strawberries?

If you've ever tried to make chocolate covered strawberries and ended up with chocolate that hardens then slides right off the strawberry, then that's a sure sign that your strawberries weren't dry enough. Any liquid on the berries will prevent the chocolate from fully sticking and can even make the chocolate grainy. No thanks. So wash the strawberries in advance, pat them dry, then let them air dry completely. This also works out because strawberries should be room temperature for best results. With that simple step complete, the melted chocolate will perfectly harden and stick to the strawberries.

Putting the finishing touches on your chocolate covered strawberries

Once your strawberries are dipped in chocolate, you can put them right on your prepared baking sheet to harden, or you can quickly dip them in fun and festive extras like sprinkles, finely crushed cookies, chopped nuts or shredded coconut. After they are refrigerated, if there is any condensation on the chocolate you can gently blot it with a paper towel before serving.

Can I make chocolate covered strawberries ahead of time?

Absolutely. Chocolate covered strawberries are best when they've been allowed to set in the fridge, so they can be made up to a day ahead.

Are chocolate covered strawberries healthy?

Well, strawberries are a good source of potassium, maganese, vitamins and fiber. And both chocolate and strawberries are high in antioxidants. So as far as treats go, these are actually a healthy option! We're not suggesting you go on a chocolate covered strawberry diet -- everything in moderation and all that. But you can certainly enjoy your homemade treats and feel entirely virtuous while doing so (bonus: chocolate and strawberries are both considered natural aphrodesiacs...).

Ingredients:

1 quart fresh strawberries with leaves attached

1 (10-ounce) bag chocolate chips, or chocolate of your choice (about 1 3/4 cups)

2 tablespoons coconut oil (optional)

Sprinkles, finely crushed cookies, chopped nuts, shredded coconut etc. (optional)

Directions:

Step 1: Wash the quart of strawberries and dry thoroughly. Leave them out to air dry until they come to room temperature and every bit of moisture is gone (this will help the chocolate stick to the strawberries).

Step 2: Line a baking sheet with wax paper or parchment paper. Set aside. If you'd like additional toppings, pour them into a bowl or cupcake tin.

Step 3: In a medium microwave safe bowl, put all but a handful of the 10 ounces of chocolate chips along with the 2 tablespoons coconut oil, if using (it will help make your hardened chocolate shiny). Microwave in 30-second bursts, stirring in between, to melt the chocolate completely. Once it is full melted and smooth, remove from the microwave and stir in the remaining chocolate.

Step 4: Working quickly but carefully and one at a time, hold a strawberry gently by the stem and dip in the melted chcoolate. Do not submerge; for the best presentation it's nice if a bit of the red shows above the chocolate. Swirl the strawberry in a quick, clockwise motion to let the excess chocolate drip off.

Step 5: If adding toppings, dip the chocolate coated strawberry in the bowl of your choosing and then place on the prepared baking sheet (otherwise just place the strawberry on the baking sheet).

Step 6: Repeat with remaining strawberries.

Step 7: Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight, until the chocolate has hardened and is shiny. If there is any condensation on the chocolate you may dab it gently with a paper towel.

