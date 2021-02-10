Step 1: Wash the quart of strawberries and dry thoroughly. Leave them out to air dry until they come to room temperature and every bit of moisture is gone (this will help the chocolate stick to the strawberries).

Step 2: Line a baking sheet with wax paper or parchment paper. Set aside. If you'd like additional toppings, pour them into a bowl or cupcake tin.

Step 3: In a medium microwave safe bowl, put all but a handful of the 10 ounces of chocolate chips along with the 2 tablespoons coconut oil, if using (it will help make your hardened chocolate shiny). Microwave in 30-second bursts, stirring in between, to melt the chocolate completely. Once it is full melted and smooth, remove from the microwave and stir in the remaining chocolate.

Step 4: Working quickly but carefully and one at a time, hold a strawberry gently by the stem and dip in the melted chcoolate. Do not submerge; for the best presentation it's nice if a bit of the red shows above the chocolate. Swirl the strawberry in a quick, clockwise motion to let the excess chocolate drip off.

Step 5: If adding toppings, dip the chocolate coated strawberry in the bowl of your choosing and then place on the prepared baking sheet (otherwise just place the strawberry on the baking sheet).

Step 6: Repeat with remaining strawberries.

Step 7: Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight, until the chocolate has hardened and is shiny. If there is any condensation on the chocolate you may dab it gently with a paper towel.

For more swoon-worthy chocolate desserts for Valentine's Day, click here.