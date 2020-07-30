Easiest Chocolate Covered Strawberries

July 30, 2020 | 1:23pm
Lucky Business/Shutterstock
If you have a small slow cooker that holds 0.5 to 0.65 quarts, this recipe will be your new favorite for girl's nights, brunches or dessert in general. Turns out that the mini Crock Pot isn't just for heating up dips.
Ingredients
- 1 package of fresh strawberries
- 2 packages of semi-sweet baking chocolate
- Crushed Oreos (optional)
- mini chocolate chips (optional)
- crushed pretzels (optional)
- coconut flakes (optional)
Directions
Turn the mini slow cooker on so it can heat up.
Chop up the baking chocolate so that it's easier to melt, and place the bits into the crock pot.
While the chocolate melts, wash your strawberries and line them up on parchment paper.
Stir the melted chocolate, and dip the strawberries in. Place them on the parchment paper for the chocolate to set.
If you want to add the optional toppings, put each topping in a separate bowl and sprinkle them over the chocolate while it's still wet.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving38
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar0.1gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol0.1mgN/A
Protein0.8g1.7%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin C0.8mg0.9%
Vitamin K0.6µg0.5%
Calcium6mg1%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)2µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium19mg5%
Monounsaturated0.9gN/A
Phosphorus24mg3%
Potassium50mg1%
Sodium1mgN/A
Water1gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.1%