Easiest Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Turn the mini slow cooker on so it can heat up.

Chop up the baking chocolate so that it's easier to melt, and place the bits into the crock pot.

While the chocolate melts, wash your strawberries and line them up on parchment paper.

Stir the melted chocolate, and dip the strawberries in. Place them on the parchment paper for the chocolate to set.

If you want to add the optional toppings, put each topping in a separate bowl and sprinkle them over the chocolate while it's still wet.