There are many ways to use blueberries in different dishes. You can bake them in muffins, banana bread or pies. You toss them in a healthy smoothie. You can even make a delicious sauce to pair with waffles and pancakes. But if you’re looking for something new to bake with this summertime superfood, consider this blueberry crostata recipe that takes the spirit of the season to the next level.

This recipe instructs you on how to make your own crust, but you can also use refrigerated pie crust if you have some on hand.

This tart recipe is the best way to make sure you use all of your blueberries while they're in season. First, mix flour, sugar, lemon zest, salt and blueberries in a bowl. Sprinkle sugar and flour in the center of the chilled dough before arranging the summer berry mixture in the center. Enclose the filling by folding the edges of the pastry dough toward the center. Before baking in the oven, brush your pastry with an egg wash and sprinkle with more sugar so it will come out crispy and sweet. Finally, bake the tart until the fruit is bubbling and the crust looks caramelized. Now you’re ready to serve your summer dessert with a scoop of your favorite ice cream or top with whipped cream.

You don’t have to use blueberries if you prefer something else. This crostata works with other summer berries, like raspberries and blackberries as well, or you can go all-out and do a mixture of all three for a colorful, seasonal treat. If you're not sure if crostatas are for you. that's OK! We have plenty of more ways you can use summer berries.

This recipe by Diane Rossen Worthington was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ingredients:

For the crust:

1 1/4 cup white pastry flour or all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

8 tablespoons (1 stick) frozen, unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/4 cup ice water

For the filling:

1/3 cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided

Zest of 1 lemon

Pinch of salt

1 pound washed and dried fresh blueberries

For the tart:

1 large egg, well beaten

1 pint French vanilla ice cream (optional)

Directions:

For the crust:

Step 1: Prepare the pastry. Place the 1 ¼ cup flour, ¼ teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon sugar in a food processor fitted with a metal blade and process for about 5 seconds.

Step 2: Add 8 tablespoons butter and a few tablespoons of water, and process until you have a crumb-like texture, about 5 to 10 seconds. Pat the dough into a round form for easy rolling.

Step 3: If using pastry flour, continue immediately. If using all-purpose flour, refrigerate, covered for half an hour. (If you are using prepared dough, defrost per instructions, making sure to push together any cracks.)

Step 4: Place a 10-inch diameter removable bottom disc of a springform or removable tart pan on a foil covered heavy baking sheet with a rim. (You won't need the sides of the springform or tart pan for this freeform tart.)

Step 5: On a floured surface, roll out the homemade or packaged pastry into a round that is 13 inches in diameter.

Step 6: Roll the pastry back onto the rolling pin and transfer it to the tart bottom round, laying the dough flat to cover the round with a 3- inch border overlap all around on the baking sheet.

Step 7: Refrigerate while making the filling. Preheat the oven to 400F.

For the filling:

Step 1: In a medium mixing bowl, combine 1/3 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon flour, the lemon zest, salt and 1 pound blueberries, and mix to coat the berries.

Step 2: Remove the tart from the refrigerator, and sprinkle 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 tablespoon flour evenly over the center of the crust.

Step 3: Arrange the fruit mixture in the center of the pastry, and then fold about 3 inches of the pastry edges up around the fruit, making pleats, to look like a free-form tart.

Step 4: Brush the pastry with beaten egg and evenly sprinkle the remaining sugar over the pastry and fruit.

For the tart:

Step 1: Bake the tart for 40 to 45 minutes or until the fruit filling is bubbling and the crust is caramelized.

Step 2: Let cool for at least 20 minutes on a wire rack. Slide the tart pan bottom to a serving platter. Slice, and serve with ice cream.