Jumpstart your morning with one of the most iconic breakfast foods in America — buttermilk pancakes. The fluffy treat can easily be made with common pantry ingredients in less than one hour.

This recipe will make breakfast at home feel like a restaurant experience. The pancakes are made with ricotta and lemon zest, creating a dimensional savory and tart flavor that pairs perfectly with a cup of homemade coffee.

Get started by gently whisking together your ricotta cheese, sugar and lemon zest with the buttermilk. After folding the ingredients together with the flour until they're evenly combined, you can heat up the pan. Make sure it's warm before spooning on the mixture, not doing so is a common mistake made by home cooks.

Once the pan is warm, you can pour the batter onto the griddle. Be sure to drizzle the pancakes with some homemade blueberry syrup once they're done for an extra dose of summery fruit flavor. Save the syrup for later and use it on more of our 50 best brunch recipes.

The Cheesecake Factory's Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups All-Purpose Flour

1 tablespoon Baking Powder

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 1/2 cups Buttermilk

2 Eggs

1 teaspoon Vanilla

2 tablespoons Vegetable Oil

2 cups Fresh Ricotta Cheese

4 tablespoons Granulated Sugar

2 tablespoons Lemon Zest (minced)

2 1/2 teaspoons Vegetable Oil

Directions

Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside.

Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and oil into the bowl.

Add the ricotta cheese, sugar and lemon zest into the bowl with the buttermilk. Using a wire whisk, gently stir the ingredients together until evenly combined.

Add the flour mix into the bowl with the buttermilk and ricotta cheese. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over mix the batter.

Heat 1/4 tsp. of vegetable oil on a griddle or in a large non-stick pan. Using a 4 oz. ladle, pour the batter onto the griddle or into the non-stick pan, forming one pancake that is 6” in diameter.

Cook the pancakes for approximately 2-1/2 minutes or until the edges begin to dry and puff up with little air bubbles will start appearing over the top surface of the pancakes.

Flip each pancake over and continue to cook for another 1-1/2 minutes or until done.

Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory