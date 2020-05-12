  1. Home
The Cheesecake Factory's Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes

May 12, 2020 | 2:49pm
A well-loved recipe
Photo courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Ricotta pancakes are fluffier in texture than the traditional buttermilk variety. Lemon zest adds a touch of tartness to these perfectly sweet pancakes.

Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Ready in
20 m
12 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
625
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 and 3/4 cups All-Purpose Flour
  • 1 Tablespoon Baking Powder
  • 1 Teaspoon Kosher Salt
  • 1 and 1/2 cups Buttermilk
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1 Teaspoon Vanilla
  • 2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil
  • 2 Cups Fresh Ricotta Cheese
  • 4 Tablespoons Granulated Sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons Lemon Zest (minced)
  • 2 and 1/2 teaspoons Vegetable Oil

Directions

Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside.

Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and oil into the bowl.

Add the ricotta cheese, sugar and lemon zest into the bowl with the buttermilk. Using a wire whisk, gently stir the ingredients together until evenly combined.

Add the flour mix into the bowl with the buttermilk and ricotta cheese. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over mix the batter.

Heat 1/4 tsp. of vegetable oil on a griddle or in a large non-stick pan. Using a 4 oz. ladle, pour the batter onto the griddle or into the non-stick pan, forming one pancake that is 6” in diameter.

Cook the pancakes for approximately 2-1/2 minutes or until the edges begin to dry and puff up with little air bubbles will start appearing over the top surface of the pancakes.

Flip each pancake over and continue to cook for another 1-1/2 minutes or until done.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving625
Total Fat29g45%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated12g61%
Cholesterol147mg49%
Protein25g51%
Carbs64g21%
Vitamin A196µg22%
Vitamin B120.8µg34%
Vitamin B60.2mg11.6%
Vitamin C5mg5%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.5%
Vitamin E3mg18%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium642mg64%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)46µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)189µg47%
Folic acid84µgN/A
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium40mg10%
Monounsaturated13gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg22%
Phosphorus722mg100%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium364mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.8mg58.3%
Sodium749mg31%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg40.6%
Water198gN/A
Zinc2mg23%
