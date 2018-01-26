Insanely Awesome Instant Pot Recipes

The Instant Pot is all the rage these days, but what exactly can you make with one and why are they suddenly so popular? Well, let’s just say it’s all in the name. When cooking with the Instant Pot, one perk is certainly that food cooks pretty much instantaneously. While the Instant Pot is technically a multi-cooker, meaning it can function as a rice cooker, slow-cooker, yogurt maker and more, many users turn primarily to its pressure cooker function to get things cooked and ready to eat in record time.

Back in the day, pressure cookers got a really bad rap, with stories of exploding pressure cookers and scalding stews covering kitchen ceilings passed down from generation to generation. Don’t worry; those dangerous days of using pressure cookers are firmly in the past thanks to the Instant Pot — a new and improved pressure cooker, with multiple cooking settings to boot, which is rapidly becoming one of the top must-have kitchen appliances in the country.

We reached out to our Culinary Content Network of food bloggers and asked them which recipes they love to make with their Instant Pots. From pasta sauce and chicken barbecue pork to cheesecake and chocolate fudge cakes, these recipes are delicious, and every single one of them cooks in an unbelievably short amount of time. If you don’t own an Instant Pot, all of these recipes can be cooked in a more traditional pressure cooker or a different brand of multi-cooker.