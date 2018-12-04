Our 50 Most Popular Recipes

We spend a lot of time here at The Daily Meal curating and writing recipes. We try to offer readers a range of ideas and possibilities, and we hope our recipes inspire readers to cook new and delicious things all year long. From fabulous pasta recipes to essential brunch dishes and from recipes you didn’t know you could make in a waffle iron to grandmother-approved cookies and countless more, we try to cover all bases when it comes to culinary inspiration.

The 50 Most Popular Recipes of 2018 Gallery

Now that the year is coming to a close, we decided to look back over the past 12 months to find the recipes that have proven to be the most popular and put them all in one easy-to-find place! We turned to Google Analytics for insight into which dishes were most beloved by our readers in 2018.

Some of the recipes are not so surprising — after all, sloppy Joes, cake crumb cookies, and brisket are all delicious things to make, right? Some of the top recipes did, however, take us by surprise, with some imitation crab recipes taking top spots on our list and crack pie making it into the top four. Who could have predicted that? So go ahead and check out our list of the most popular recipes of 2018.