What Breakfast Looks Like Around the World

When it comes to choosing what to have for breakfast, most people are pretty set in their ways. They stick to whatever they normally have (cereal, oatmeal, maybe an egg sandwich) and go on their merry way without giving the meal much thought.

What Breakfast Looks Like in 50 Countries

But have you ever stopped to think about how breakfast differs in other countries?

Although grains, breads and fruit make cameos in many parts of the world, the exact meals can actually vary quite a bit — not just in the type of foods served, but also in the quantity. Some countries begin the day with coffee and little else, while others sit down to a much larger meal. Some nations favor sweet tastes when it comes to the first meal of the day, while others opt for savory. From Argentina and Bangladesh to Iran, India and Sweden, here’s what breakfast looks like in 50 countries around the world.

Matt Sulem contributed to this story.