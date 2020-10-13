Sweet Corn Quiche

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F; roll out pie crust and place in 9" deep dish pie or tart pan, and prick bottoms and sides with a fork. Pre-bake crust for 8 to 10 minutes.

In a medium-size bowl, mix sour cream, milk, eggs, butter, and salt and whip until fluffy.

Stir in shredded cheese and corn.

Pour into prepared pie shell; reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F, and bake for 35-40 minutes or until eggs are set.