4.6
5 ratings

Sweet Corn Quiche

October 13, 2020 | 3:00pm
A cheesy, comforting classic
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

You'll be able to make this quiche quickly by using store-bought pie crust and canned sweet corn or fresh corn on the cob if it's in season. The result? A delicious quiche that'll leave your brunch guests full and happy.

Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best

Ready in
55
15
(prepare time)
40
(cook time)
8
Servings
271
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 refrigerated pie crust
  • 5 Eggland's Best large eggs
  • 2 Tablespoons melted unsalted butter
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Cup skim milk
  • 1/2 Cup shredded cheddar cheese, low-fat
  • 1/2 Cup fat-free sour cream
  • 1 1/2 Cup corn kernels (if frozen, thawed)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F; roll out pie crust and place in 9" deep dish pie or tart pan, and prick bottoms and sides with a fork.  Pre-bake crust for 8 to 10 minutes.

In a medium-size bowl, mix sour cream, milk, eggs, butter, and salt and whip until fluffy.  

Stir in shredded cheese and corn.

Pour into prepared pie shell; reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F, and bake for 35-40 minutes or until eggs are set.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving271
Total Fat17g25%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated7g37%
Cholesterol142mg47%
Protein9g17%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A123µg14%
Vitamin B120.5µg18.8%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.9µg5.8%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.6%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium112mg11%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)33µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)42µg11%
Folic acid5µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium21mg5%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.3%
Phosphorus165mg24%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium179mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.4%
Sodium287mg12%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water74gN/A
Zinc1mg9%
