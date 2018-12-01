Unwrap Applebee’s $1 Jolly Rancher Drink, With Candy On The Side

If you love Jolly Rancher hard candies, but hate how they get stuck in your molars, head to Applebee’s for their $1 Dollar Jolly drink. The restaurant chain has joined forces with the makers of the fruity candy to offer the vodka-based cocktail, made with either cherry or green-apple mix, as its Neighborhood Drink of the Month for December. A real wrapped Jolly Rancher candy is served on the side. And yes, it only costs 100 pennies, or four quarters, or one George Washington.

How Much Candy Should You Really Allow Your Kids Per Day?

“We created a drink to help spread the cheer as friends and loved ones gather together during the holidays,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, in a statement. “The Dollar Jolly embodies the holiday spirit: joy, delight and good times. Oh, and vodka too.”

Drinkers must be 21 or over, of course, and exact price and availability of the drink may vary by Applebee’s location. The chain is also offering a $10 bonus gift card with the purchase of a $50 Applebee’s gift card at Applebees.com.

Jolly Rancher’s offered plenty of sweet innovations lately. Around Valentine’s Day, the candy was giving away wonderfully realistic Jolly Rancher-shaped jewelry. And back in 2017, the chain tested Jolly Rancher milkshakes at certain Carl’s Jr. locations, and began selling Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts in stores. If you believe candy is dandy, here are surprising facts about your 20 favorite candy brands.