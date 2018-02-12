jolly rancher jewelry
Courtesy of Jolly Rancher
Jolly Rancher Launches Faux Candy Jewelry Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

By
Editor
Fans can win the accessories by entering a contest on Twitter

February 14 is right around the corner, and if you haven’t gotten your loved one a present yet, don’t fret — one hard candy company has you covered. Jolly Rancher has teamed up with designers Mary Ping and Fabrice Covelli to create a jewelry line based on the brand of fruity suckers.

The confectionary collection uses “the rarest plastic on earth” to make shiny necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings that look like real Jolly Rancher candies. Each adornment is available in each of the brand’s five flavors: blue raspberry, green apple, cherry, grape, and watermelon.

“Buying a gift for your Valentine sucks… Especially when Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and, well, you forgot. While diamonds might last forever, Jolly Rancher hard candy is long-lasting, too,” Jolly Rancher senior brand manager Erik Falck Sr. said in a release. “We’re here to rescue our loyal fans from the suckiest of situations — trying to find ‘the’ gift for a loved one only days before Valentine’s Day.”

jolly rancher jewelry

Courtesy of Jolly Rancher


But there’s no purchase necessary for this present. All you have to do is share negative V-Day gift-giving or receiving experiences by tweeting @Jolly_Rancher, using the hashtags #ValentinesDaySucks and #Sweepstakes. The contest runs from 9 a.m. on February 12 to 4 p.m. on February 13, and winners will be selected at random.

If you’d rather not test your luck and are still a clueless Cupid — real candy never fails. Here’s a ranking of the most popular ones.

