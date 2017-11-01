Carl's Jr. Is Testing Their New Jolly Rancher Milkshake in Select Cities Only

Carl’s Jr. has officially begun testing out a brand-new milkshake concept in two cities. Only customers in Los Angeles and Birmingham, Alabama, will be able to try Carl’s Jr.’s new Jolly Rancher milkshake during its trial roll-out.

Beginning November 1, lucky customers on the West Coast and in the South will be able to order the shake, which is made with vanilla ice cream blended with Jolly Ranchers and topped with whipped cream and Jolly Rancher candy pieces. The sample menu item is reportedly available for a limited time only, so if you live in LA or Birmingham be sure to grab yours while you can.



