Anthony Bourdain’s Final Graphic Novel, 'Hungry Ghosts,' Arrives Next Month

No one can deny that the late Anthony Bourdain, who died in June at age 61, was multi-talented. His titles include chef, TV show host, author and travel documentarian. But not everyone knows that Bourdain had co-written two graphic novels, and now his third will be published posthumously in October.

35 Tourist Trap Restaurants That Are Actually Really Good

“Hungry Ghosts,” written by Bourdain and his longtime collaborator Joel Rose, is an illustrated series of horror stories inspired by a Japanese parlor game, but substituting chefs for samurai and adding food themes. The chefs in the book are challenged to tell a terrifying tale and then blow out a candle, hoping to survive the challenge.



Dark Horse Comics

The book also includes five all-new original recipes from Bourdain, a guide to the legendary spirits that inspired the horror tales, and an extended dedication to Bourdain written by Rose. The two previously co-wrote the best-selling graphic novels “Get Jiro!” and “Get Jiro: Blood and Sushi.”

“First and foremost, Bourdain was a writer,” said Karen Rinaldi, Bourdain’s editor and the wife of Joel Rose. “Besides spending two decades writing and creating for television, Bourdain penned 14 books and had other works in progress when he died; he took storytelling seriously. Stories are how we connect and, in a world where real connection seems to be losing ground, Bourdain was there to help others claw their way back up. His gift was to connect cultures and people by finding what there was to honor, to share, and to be grateful for, even in the most tenuous of circumstances or in the least expected places.”

“Hungry Ghosts” will go on sale in comic shops and bookstores on Oct. 2, priced at $15.

Bourdain and his CNN travel-food show, Parts Unknown, recently won six Emmy Awards, including the award for outstanding writing which had eluded Bourdain in previous years. It’s just further proof of how Bourdain forever changed the food world.