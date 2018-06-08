'Tony Was a Symphony': Chefs React to Anthony Bourdain's Death

Shortly after the news broke that food icon Anthony Bourdain was found dead in a Paris hotel room by an apparent suicide on Friday, June 8, social media was flooded with tributes and memories. The 61-year-old chef, author, and television personality had an infectious, massive love of food and travel, and his impact on the food world cannot be overstated. Almost immediately after the news broke of Bourdain’s passing, a slew of hashtags including #PartsUnknown and #RIPBourdain started trending on Twitter in honor of the father of one.
Chef Michael Symon was in “complete shock.”
Similarly, Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro was “gutted” by Bourdain’s death and left the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline on his Twitter.
Andrew Zimmern called Bourdain a “symphony.”
Cookbook author and model Chrissy Teigen said that Bourdain was one of her "idols," and that she wishes he is finally at peace.
David Chang paid tribute to Bourdain on Instagram with the lyrics to Will Oldham’s “I See a Darkness.”
Tyler Florence called the news “heartbreaking.”
And Jamie Oliver was left in “total shock.” “he really broke the mould, pushed the The culinary conversation and was the most brilliant writer....he leaves chefs and fans around the world with a massive foodie hole that simply can’t be replaced,” Oliver wrote.
Pete Souza, the former White House photographer who photographed Bourdain with President Barack Obama, called the news “tragic.” “There was such energy being in his presence,” he wrote.
Artist John Lurie, who tweeted he was “just becoming friends” with Bourdain was left devastated by the chef’s death. He tweeted out that “Anthony Bourdain walked into my home without a hint of ego. I loved him in seconds.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text TALK to 741-741.