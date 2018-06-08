'Tony Was a Symphony': Chefs React to Anthony Bourdain's Death

Shortly after the news broke that food icon Anthony Bourdain was found dead in a Paris hotel room by an apparent suicide on Friday, June 8, social media was flooded with tributes and memories. The 61-year-old chef, author, and television personality had an infectious, massive love of food and travel, and his impact on the food world cannot be overstated. Almost immediately after the news broke of Bourdain’s passing, a slew of hashtags including #PartsUnknown and #RIPBourdain started trending on Twitter in honor of the father of one.

His colleagues in the food world, from Gordon Ramsay to Tyler Florence , all paid tribute to the man on their social pages. The overwhelming reaction was pure shock and sadness."Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food,” Ramsay wrote, before giving information on the U.K.’s suicide hotline.

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

Chef Michael Symon was in “complete shock.”



RIP Tony Bourdain ...Wtf ...in complete shock ... loss for words — michael symon (@chefsymon) June 8, 2018

Similarly, Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro was “gutted” by Bourdain’s death and left the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline on his Twitter.



Gutted to hear we’ve lost @Bourdain. If you are ever feeling alone, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1 (800) 273-8255. — Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) June 8, 2018



Andrew Zimmern called Bourdain a “symphony.”



A piece of my heart is truly broken this morning. And the irony, the sad cruel irony is that the last year he’d never been happier. The rest of my heart aches for the 3 amazing women he left behind.

Tony was a symphony. I wish everyone could have seen all of him. A true friend. — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 8, 2018

Cookbook author and model Chrissy Teigen said that Bourdain was one of her "idols," and that she wishes he is finally at peace.



Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018



David Chang paid tribute to Bourdain on Instagram with the lyrics to Will Oldham’s “I See a Darkness.”



A post shared by Dave Chang (@davidchang) on Jun 8, 2018 at 5:02am PDT



Tyler Florence called the news “heartbreaking.”



A post shared by tylerflorence (@tylerflorence) on Jun 8, 2018 at 4:28am PDT



And Jamie Oliver was left in “total shock.” “he really broke the mould, pushed the The culinary conversation and was the most brilliant writer....he leaves chefs and fans around the world with a massive foodie hole that simply can’t be replaced,” Oliver wrote.



A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Jun 8, 2018 at 5:06am PDT



Pete Souza, the former White House photographer who photographed Bourdain with President Barack Obama, called the news “tragic.” “There was such energy being in his presence,” he wrote.



Artist John Lurie, who tweeted he was “just becoming friends” with Bourdain was left devastated by the chef’s death. He tweeted out that “Anthony Bourdain walked into my home without a hint of ego. I loved him in seconds.”

Every single tweet is about Anthony Bourdain.

He was loved and respected in all directions.

My heart is twisting in my chest.

Tears are coming down my face.

And I am fucking furious with him. — John Lurie (@lurie_john) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain walked into my home without a hint of ego.

I loved him in seconds.

A truly decent man.

We needed him. — John Lurie (@lurie_john) June 8, 2018



If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text TALK to 741-741.