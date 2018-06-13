Netflix extends 'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” will stick around on Netflix longer than originally planned.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that the late chef and travel show host’s popular CNN show will be available “months” longer than its planned end date of this Saturday.

After Bourdain’s tragic death by suicide last Friday, his fans took to Change.org to petition Netflix to keep the show available. “Parts Unknown” was scheduled to stop streaming on the service this month when its deal expired, but now, it’s been extended.

“Some fans have noticed that ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16,” the streaming platform tweeted. “As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep ‘Parts Unknown’ on the service for months to come.”

The Peabody and Emmy award-winning series is currently in its 11th season on CNN, with the first eight seasons available on Netflix.

Bourdain, 61, was found dead in a French hotel room last Friday. He was visiting the country to film an upcoming episode of “Parts Unknown” when his friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert discovered him unresponsive. A prosecutor said Bourdain hanged himself with a bathrobe belt.

"Anthony was a dear friend. He was an exceptional human being, so inspiring and generous,” Ripert said in a statement. “One of the great storytellers of our time who connected with so many. I wish him peace.”