According to the Boston Globe, three coaches from Andover High School were put on leave last week after word that the state Department of Children and Families would be investigating allegations of “possible neglect.”

Two separate incidents are reportedly under review by DCF. In one, the varsity hockey players were allegedly forced to do a “punitive conditioning session” during practice after losing a game, and the students were allegedly not allowed a water break.

The second alleged incident involved an away game. On the bus ride home from a game in western Massachusetts that they reportedly did not win, the players were allegedly denied food. The students allegedly wound up going 12 hours without food in that instance.

The head varsity boys' hockey coach and two assistant coaches have reportedly been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. The school's junior varsity coach has been named interim head coach for the varsity team.