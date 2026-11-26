Skip Butter: Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Are 10x Richer When You Add This Ingredient
Grilled cheese is such a beloved sandwich thanks in part to its simplicity. In its most straight-forward form, it's merely two slices of American cheese in between two bread slices, slathered in butter or mayonnaise and pan-fried. But it doesn't have to stop there. This simple construction can be the base for complex flavor, especially by adding or swapping in duck fat.
Excess animal fat often seems like a waste product, but rendered duck fat is a special kitchen ingredient. Adding it to grilled cheese contributes an excellent crunch, but flavor is the unique contribution. Duck fat adds a rich, savory decadence that's simply not possible to get any other way, even with other excellent modifications like using brown butter or shortening.
Duck fat is best added to grilled cheese as the cooking fat; using it by itself is the best way to let this ingredient shine, though some recipes may combine duck fat with butter. Whatever the case, use the total amount of cooking oil you normally would, and either brush it onto the bread or melt/pour it in the pan to use as a frying oil.
How to make a good duck fat grilled cheese
Changing up the cooking fat is an important part of how to make a next-level grilled cheese. Other quality ingredients or swaps that can marry with duck fat to make something truly great include upgrading the typical American cheese with cheddar or goat, or adding vegetables like roasted tomatoes.
Sandwich toppings can also be a vehicle for a duck fat boost. Gordon Ramsay's method for elevating grilled cheese is to add caramelized onions, a classic savory-sweet creamy combination. But caramelizing the onions in duck fat in the first place makes for a more sophisticated dish, while also making room for the cooking fat to be something else — and an even more dynamic flavor.
And for the mayo grilled cheese die-hards out there, adding duck fat to homemade mayo is a next-level flavor boost that only takes a handful of minutes. Simply take a regular homemade mayo and slowly add liquid duck fat while the mixture is in a running blender. Duck fat can also be whipped into store-bought mayo, but the emulsion will break when refrigerated, so it's best used fresh. Slather the duck fat mayo on both sides of the sandwich before grilling for a fancy take on perhaps the most classic cooking method.