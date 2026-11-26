Grilled cheese is such a beloved sandwich thanks in part to its simplicity. In its most straight-forward form, it's merely two slices of American cheese in between two bread slices, slathered in butter or mayonnaise and pan-fried. But it doesn't have to stop there. This simple construction can be the base for complex flavor, especially by adding or swapping in duck fat.

Excess animal fat often seems like a waste product, but rendered duck fat is a special kitchen ingredient. Adding it to grilled cheese contributes an excellent crunch, but flavor is the unique contribution. Duck fat adds a rich, savory decadence that's simply not possible to get any other way, even with other excellent modifications like using brown butter or shortening.

Duck fat is best added to grilled cheese as the cooking fat; using it by itself is the best way to let this ingredient shine, though some recipes may combine duck fat with butter. Whatever the case, use the total amount of cooking oil you normally would, and either brush it onto the bread or melt/pour it in the pan to use as a frying oil.