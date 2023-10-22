Duck Fat Is The Simple Swap That Will Level Up Your Homemade Mayo

One of the advantages of making homemade mayo is that you can combine your own ingredients to create flavors not commonly found in stores. Brands like Hellmann's and Duke's have some flavor varieties, however, they don't make every flavor. Sometimes, sriracha and chipotle just aren't the right match for your sandwich or salad. And let's face it: When it comes to quality, what's better than actually making your own homemade condiment? The freshness and taste of homemade mayo is like night and day compared to what you'd get at the store or a fast food joint. In fact, mayo was once considered a luxury food, so it's definitely worth it to make the best at home!

When it comes to ingredients, there are so many you can use to bring a unique taste to your homemade mayo. Some of the most flavorful condiments consist of honey mustard mayo, raspberry mayo, and even caramelized apple mayo. But what if you're looking for something with more of a savory appeal? Maybe even a smoky and umami type of taste? Well, duck fat is the perfect ingredient to use and it will take your homemade mayo into a whole new territory of incredible flavors.