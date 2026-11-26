The Egg McMuffin has been around long enough to qualify as a breakfast institution. The sandwich was the brainchild of Herb Peterson, a California franchise owner who wanted to introduce Eggs Benedict to the fast-food world. In 1971, he experimented with a breakfast sandwich, replaced the hollandaise sauce with cheese, and added Canadian bacon and a freshly cracked egg inside an English muffin. McDonald's tested it in 1972 and sold it for 63 cents. The Egg McMuffin became a nationwide menu item in 1975.

As good as the breakfast concoction is on its own, it can start feeling like old news if you have it in your weekly breakfast rotation. If you're not on team "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," there are plenty of ways to improve the original. We've already explored the must-try seasoning hack for the best McDonald's Egg McMuffin and found additional upgrades that will give a new twist to your favorite breakfast sandwich.