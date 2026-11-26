4 McDonald's Ordering Tips To Get The Best Egg McMuffin Every Time
The Egg McMuffin has been around long enough to qualify as a breakfast institution. The sandwich was the brainchild of Herb Peterson, a California franchise owner who wanted to introduce Eggs Benedict to the fast-food world. In 1971, he experimented with a breakfast sandwich, replaced the hollandaise sauce with cheese, and added Canadian bacon and a freshly cracked egg inside an English muffin. McDonald's tested it in 1972 and sold it for 63 cents. The Egg McMuffin became a nationwide menu item in 1975.
As good as the breakfast concoction is on its own, it can start feeling like old news if you have it in your weekly breakfast rotation. If you're not on team "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," there are plenty of ways to improve the original. We've already explored the must-try seasoning hack for the best McDonald's Egg McMuffin and found additional upgrades that will give a new twist to your favorite breakfast sandwich.
Ask for a hash brown inside your Egg McMuffin
Breakfast sandwiches and hash browns are two of Mickey D's biggest stars, so eating them separately seems like an unnecessary missed opportunity. If you're ordering an Egg McMuffin Meal, which typically comes with a hash brown and coffee, ask if the staff can put the hash brown inside rather than serving it on the side. The crispy potato patty will wake up the soft egg with a crunch, and you can even ask for hot sauce for extra heat.
A variation of this hack was part of McDonald's 2022 limited-time Menu Hacks campaign, which showcased customer-created ordering combinations. One of the featured creations was the Hash Brown McMuffin, suggested by customer Sarah Sandlin, consisting of a hash brown tucked inside a Sausage McMuffin with Egg. "That extra little crispy bite is the real breakfast cheat code," Sandlin told the chain.
Other customers have also questioned why McDonald's doesn't simply make the Hash Brown McMuffin a permanent menu item. "I always add a hashbrown to my egg mcmuffin .. the best!," said one user on Reddit.
Add a McChicken patty and syrup to your Egg McMuffin
For a little Southern take on your breakfast, ask McDonald's to add a crispy McChicken patty and a drizzle of syrup. It's a marriage of the Egg McMuffin and chicken and waffles, balancing crunch, savory flavours, and sweetness while adding more protein to your breakfast. If the staff can't add the chicken to your Egg McMuffin, just order a McChicken on the side and put the two together yourself.
McDonald's actually suggested this combination in November 2021 as part of its 50th-anniversary celebration of the Egg McMuffin. Its list of fan-inspired hacks included "adding a McChicken patty and syrup for a DIY take on chicken & waffles."
If you're a fan of sweet-and-savory breakfast sandwiches, check out our guide on how to hack your own chicken and 'waffles' at McDonald's, which shows you another way to get those Southern-inspired flavours using McDonald's chicken, griddle cakes, and sauces.
Add jam to your Egg McMuffin
Fruit spread on eggs is not exactly a combination you see in cookbooks. But jam on a McDonald's Egg McMuffin seems to be a tried-and-tested hack, and it might make sense if you give it a chance.The sweetness will complement the salty Canadian bacon and melted cheese, much like maple syrup does with bacon. Ask for a packet of strawberry or grape jam and spread it over the muffin, but try not to go overboard, because the sweetness can overpower the rest of the sandwich.
McDonald's breakfast fans seem to have a particular weakness for putting something sweet on their savory sandwiches. Strawberry jelly on a sausage, egg, and cheese McMuffin can be found as the five cents of Redditors who are on the same quest to improve the original McMuffin with some customers calling the combination a must-try. "Strawberry jelly on a sausage and egg McMuffin is goated," said one Reddit user.
Ask for condiments
The Egg McMuffin can sometimes be on the dry side, but if you're an adventurous breakfast connoisseur, try adding various condiments. Salsa is a good place to start, as it will give it that heat pizzazz and and moisture to the sandwich and balance the richness of the egg and melted cheese. Molly McKenna, McDonald's senior director of brand communications, suggested salsa as one of her favorite ways to amp up the Egg McMuffin, recommending it for an extra kick of heat.
But if you'd rather steer clear of spice first thing in the morning, good old ketchup is another option. The sweet and tangy flavour will go nicely with the salty Canadian bacon and egg. And if you're after something a little different, McDonald's creamy breakfast sauce is worth looking into. We explain how this special sauce can give McDonald's breakfast sandwiches extra flavour.