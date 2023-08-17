How To Hack Your Own Chicken And 'Waffles' At McDonald's

Americans have a massive hunger for anything with chicken these days, which is probably best illustrated in the so-called chicken sandwich wars, according to Restaurant Business, and a survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association reports that chicken sandwiches are only going to grow in popularity. But before there were 100 different crispy chicken handhelds, the country fell in love with chicken and waffles, a southern-influenced dish that is just like it sounds: fried chicken (sometimes spicy) served with waffles and syrup. If you can't get enough crispy chicken, you don't have to choose between a grab-and-go sandwich or a sit-down brunch, however. There's a super easy hack you can order from McDonald's that will give you the chicken and waffle flavor you're craving, that also has the convenience of a fast food sandwich.

If you're on the road, or just a Micky D's fan wishing there was a waffle chicken sandwich, all you need to do to get a crispy, maple-y fix is to order a Chicken McGriddle and a couple of extra sauces. Set your alarm to get down to your local McDonald's if you want to try it, however, because the catch is that you have to order it while they're still serving breakfast. Just think of it as McBrunch.