Transform Boxed Yellow Cake Mix Into This Classic Midwestern Dessert
The best boxed yellow cake mixes can moonlight as the base for muffins, banana bread, and even a squidgy batch of cinnamon buns. But did you know you can also transform it into a gooey butter cake with a couple of tweaks? This classic Midwestern dessert, which is dense and cakey on the bottom but custardy and soft on top, is super quick to prepare with a store-bought cake mix, providing a low-effort shortcut.
The story goes that St. Louis' butter cake was created by accident in the 1930s when a baker at St. Louis Pastries used the incorrect ratio of flour, butter, and sugar in a recipe. Instead of being tossed out, the gooey result was sold anyway, and became a sensation likely due to its unusual layered texture and rich flavor. Back then, the base of the confection was made with a yeasted dough, but nowadays the bottom layer is often made of regular cake batter and the top is prepared with a mixture of cream cheese, eggs, and sugar or corn syrup. Using a boxed yellow cake mix simplifies this modern method even further, but it does come with one caveat; don't follow the instructions on the packet. This is because a gooey butter cake is supposed to have a firmer base than a classic baked sponge. The denser bottom, which is almost chewy around the edges, allows the cake to be cut into squares or wedges for serving and eating by hand, like fudgy brownies.
Tips for making gooey butter cake with boxed cake mix
A Betty Crocker yellow cake mix requires three eggs and more than a cup of liquid in the form of water and oil, but in our recipe for gooey butter cake, we use only two eggs and half a cup of melted butter to achieve the perfect consistency. The topping — a combo of cream cheese, powdered sugar, eggs, and vanilla — is poured over the top prior to baking. Once the bake time is done, the base of the cake should be cooked through, but the center will remain gooey and delightful with a smooth and buttery consistency. However, for a little more textural complexity, you can add crunchy ingredients, like chopped nuts or shredded coconut, into the topping, and dust with a generous helping of powdered sugar at the very end.
As gooey butter cake has a very rich flavor profile, it works well with tart additions that offset its sweetness, such as fresh raspberries or lemon zest. These brighter ingredients lift the character of the dessert and provide some textural contrast, too. Of course, you could go in the other direction and serve your bars of gooey butter cake with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for the ultimate decadent dessert. That said, this Midwestern dessert is more than perfect as a standalone confection.