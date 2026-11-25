The best boxed yellow cake mixes can moonlight as the base for muffins, banana bread, and even a squidgy batch of cinnamon buns. But did you know you can also transform it into a gooey butter cake with a couple of tweaks? This classic Midwestern dessert, which is dense and cakey on the bottom but custardy and soft on top, is super quick to prepare with a store-bought cake mix, providing a low-effort shortcut.

The story goes that St. Louis' butter cake was created by accident in the 1930s when a baker at St. Louis Pastries used the incorrect ratio of flour, butter, and sugar in a recipe. Instead of being tossed out, the gooey result was sold anyway, and became a sensation likely due to its unusual layered texture and rich flavor. Back then, the base of the confection was made with a yeasted dough, but nowadays the bottom layer is often made of regular cake batter and the top is prepared with a mixture of cream cheese, eggs, and sugar or corn syrup. Using a boxed yellow cake mix simplifies this modern method even further, but it does come with one caveat; don't follow the instructions on the packet. This is because a gooey butter cake is supposed to have a firmer base than a classic baked sponge. The denser bottom, which is almost chewy around the edges, allows the cake to be cut into squares or wedges for serving and eating by hand, like fudgy brownies.