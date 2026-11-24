Pioneer life was not without frequent, even daily struggles. Food was a frequent source of hardship, especially for those on an arduous overland journey, eating only what they could kill, forage, or carry from home — until it spoiled, at least. But for pioneers across certain parts of the country, salmon was a big part of their diet when available.

It's not found everywhere, but wild salmon can be found across much of the United States, including but not limited to Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, the Rocky Mountain and Great Lakes regions, and the northeast. Depending on where a group of pioneers began traveling and how far north they stayed, salmon could theoretically be around for much of the ride west.

For later eras of pioneers, preserved salmon presented the possibility of packing this delicious and nutritious fish to go, decades before refrigeration. Early processed salmon was commercially available by the late 1820s; the high salt content in this fish meant it would last much longer than the average fresh filet. But a real revolution came in the 1880s with the development of canned salmon, just in time for the end of the Wild West era and the dawn of the Alaskan gold rush.