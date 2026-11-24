Pioneers Ate This Popular Fish Back In The Day
Pioneer life was not without frequent, even daily struggles. Food was a frequent source of hardship, especially for those on an arduous overland journey, eating only what they could kill, forage, or carry from home — until it spoiled, at least. But for pioneers across certain parts of the country, salmon was a big part of their diet when available.
It's not found everywhere, but wild salmon can be found across much of the United States, including but not limited to Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, the Rocky Mountain and Great Lakes regions, and the northeast. Depending on where a group of pioneers began traveling and how far north they stayed, salmon could theoretically be around for much of the ride west.
For later eras of pioneers, preserved salmon presented the possibility of packing this delicious and nutritious fish to go, decades before refrigeration. Early processed salmon was commercially available by the late 1820s; the high salt content in this fish meant it would last much longer than the average fresh filet. But a real revolution came in the 1880s with the development of canned salmon, just in time for the end of the Wild West era and the dawn of the Alaskan gold rush.
Eating salmon pioneer-style
Salmon played a big part in perhaps the most famous pioneer trail in the nation's history. This fish was one of the classic survival foods pioneers ate on the Oregon Trail, and especially looked forward to reaching. When these wagon trains from Missouri encountered salmon in the Pacific Northwest, it meant the end of their long journey was on the horizon. Fishing was available, but tired travelers probably preferred to barter for the fish and likely cooked it simply, with pack staples like potatoes and onions.
It's unlikely that consumers today would be so excited about salmon, which is available pretty much everywhere. Even canned salmon is a delicious fish worth stocking up on, and this would have been especially true for later generations of pioneers. Canned salmon's invention in the late 19th century would have made it a prized pack item, with fish now available many miles from water.
For a pioneer-inspired salmon dish, consider all the stuff you can add to store-bought butter for the cowboy butter treatment. Melt butter with roasted garlic, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, plus an herb blend of parsley, thyme, and chives, and cook the fish in it. Cowboys and pioneers aren't quite the same, but cowboy recipes evoke a romanticized ideal of cooking under the stars, which pioneers certainly did. They probably wouldn't have all of these flavors available, but they're smoky and tasty and go great with salmon.