10 Best Stocking Stuffers You Can Buy At Dollar Tree
Some of the most delightful, memorable holiday treats aren't wrapped in shiny paper with bows under a tree, but rather snugly stuffed inside a stocking. Discovering the trinkets, candy, and chocolates waiting inside your stocking is such a fun, festive holiday tradition. And whether you need stocking stuffers for a foodie, a home baker, or someone with a serious sweet tooth, there are plenty of things out there that can make their holiday feel extra special. And you don't need to empty your whole wallet to get something for everyone on your list. Dollar Tree is brimming with budget-friendly goodies that are perfect stocking stuffers that deliver all the holiday cheer without the holiday price tag.
From nostalgic chocolates inspired by retro holiday films to cheery traditional candies and indulgent cookies, the discount retailer has a wide selection for you to mix and match. Mini bags of salty snacks and holiday-themed baking supplies are also great stocking stuffers to toss in your cart. It can be a frenzy when the holiday approaches to decide what to put in each stocking. We narrowed it down to 10 Dollar Tree items that make perfect stocking stuffers for just about anyone, and you can grab them before Santa makes his rounds.
Palmer Chocolaty Stirring Spoons
This two-pack of milk chocolate stirring spoons is a delicious addition to any stocking. Add them to a steaming cup of milk, stir until melted, and enjoy a rich cup of hot cocoa. You can also add them to coffee or eat your favorite holiday ice cream with the spoon itself. "Bought these last year for our hot cocoa bar and they went fast!" said one shopper on Dollar Tree's website.
Buy the Palmer 5 Pack Chocolaty Stirring Spoons at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Cooking Concepts Christmas-Themed Silicone Spatula Set
These Christmas-themed silicone spatulas are perfect for whipping up a batch of your favorite holiday cookies. Shoppers can choose from three different two-packs, each featuring a large and small spatula. One set includes a green small spatula that reads "Fa La La La" and a larger white spatula with green trees. Another set features candy canes and peppermint candies, and the larger spatula reads, "Christmas Calories Don't Count." The blue-and-white set features "Winter Wonderland" on the smaller spatula and large snowflakes on the other.
Buy the Cooking Concepts Christmas-themed Silicone Spatula Set at Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Fort Knox Gold Coin Milk Chocolate Candy
There's something that feels so magical and nostalgic about unwrapping a fancy gold foil-wrapped chocolate shaped like a coin. Each coin feels like discovering a shiny piece of holiday treasure tucked away inside your stocking, bringing back the playful wonder of festive traditions and simple sweet surprises. The Fort Knox milk chocolates come in a mesh pack of five coins. "Just got some and they're awesome, love the shell and the chocolate is so creamy," said one customer in an online review.
Buy Fort Knox Gold Coin Milk Chocolate Candy at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Palmer Hot Chocolate Bombs
Invented in 2019 by a Boise State University student, hot chocolate bombs started going viral on social media around 2020. A simple chocolate sphere that melts once it hits hot milk to reveal tiny marshmallows drew home bakers, content creators, and eventually retail brands eager to jump on the trend and enjoy this sweet confection. Dollar Tree sells a version by Palmer that is individually packaged chocolate-flavored shells filled with mini marshmallows. Each package makes one cup of hot cocoa.
Buy Palmer Hot Chocolate Bombs at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Jolly Rancher Candy Cane Pack
A stocking isn't complete without some festive candy canes stuffed inside. The discount retailer offers a variety of different flavors and sizes, but this Jolly Rancher-flavored set combines an old-fashioned holiday treat with a nostalgic candy. The 12-pack comes with striped candy canes in three original Jolly Rancher flavors, including green apple, blue raspberry, and cherry. "Jolly Rancher flavored candy canes are better than the traditional ones," said one commenter on Reddit.
Buy Jolly Rancher Candy Cane Pack at Dollar Tree for $3.00.
Palmer Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer-Themed Christmas Chocolates
Enjoy a decadent treat and a nostalgic trip down memory lane when you unwrap these holiday chocolates. The pack features five milk chocolates shaped like characters from the timeless animated 1964 stop-motion special, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." It includes a Rudolph-face-shaped chocolate with a bright red nose, a white chocolate chuckling Abominable Snowman, a waving, jolly Santa Claus, Sam the Snowman, and one shaped like the full reindeer.
Buy the Palmer Rudolph-Themed Christmas Chocolates at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Sweet Chaos Peppermint Crunch Popcorn
This stocking stuffer is for anyone who likes a little salty and savory with their sweet treats. Snack brand Sweet Chaos is bringing the flavor bomb in a small package with its peppermint crunch popcorn. The snack features salty popcorn pieces drizzled with sweet white and dark chocolate, topped with bits of peppermint candy. "The taste and crunch [were] amazing," said one Dollar Tree customer in a review. "... I'm just sorry that I got it in my stocking and didn't eat it until now."
Buy Sweet Chaos Peppermint Crunch Popcorn at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Pillsbury Funfetti SantaVerse Hot Cocoa Cookie Mix
Cookies and cocoa are the ultimate holiday duo. Pillsbury combines the best of both of those worlds with its Funfetti SantaVerse hot cocoa cookie mix. The cocoa-flavored cookie mix is Elf on the Shelf-themed and features big chunks of marshmallows and red sprinkles. The mix makes 12 cookies. For those with a serious sweet tooth, we recommend pairing these cookies with this ultimate hot chocolate recipe.
Buy Pillsbury Funfetti SantaVerse Hot Cocoa Cookie Mix at Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Global Brands Shortbread Cookies
Shortbread cookies are a classic holiday treat to put in stockings. The traditional European cookies are a simple mix of sugar, flour, salt, and a hefty amount of butter, but are so rich and decadent. These two-ounce packages from Global Brands come with four cookies and pair perfectly with tea or coffee. "I love shortbread cookies!" said one Dollar Tree customer. "Tried these on a whim ... Never looked back. They are light and buttery. Open the pack, blink, and they are gone."
Buy the Global Brands Shortbread Cookies at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Palmer Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Snack Mix
Rudolph can gallop into your stockings in more than one way this holiday season. This festive, savory snack mix features salty and sweet treats, including pretzel sticks, peanuts, and peanut butter-filled mini chocolates. The chocolates are shaped like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" film characters Sam the Snowman, Santa Claus, and Rudolph himself. "These are the best! I only purchased a few; big mistake!" said one review on Dollar Tree's website.
Buy the Palmer Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Snack Mix at Dollar Tree for $1.25.