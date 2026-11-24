Some of the most delightful, memorable holiday treats aren't wrapped in shiny paper with bows under a tree, but rather snugly stuffed inside a stocking. Discovering the trinkets, candy, and chocolates waiting inside your stocking is such a fun, festive holiday tradition. And whether you need stocking stuffers for a foodie, a home baker, or someone with a serious sweet tooth, there are plenty of things out there that can make their holiday feel extra special. And you don't need to empty your whole wallet to get something for everyone on your list. Dollar Tree is brimming with budget-friendly goodies that are perfect stocking stuffers that deliver all the holiday cheer without the holiday price tag.

From nostalgic chocolates inspired by retro holiday films to cheery traditional candies and indulgent cookies, the discount retailer has a wide selection for you to mix and match. Mini bags of salty snacks and holiday-themed baking supplies are also great stocking stuffers to toss in your cart. It can be a frenzy when the holiday approaches to decide what to put in each stocking. We narrowed it down to 10 Dollar Tree items that make perfect stocking stuffers for just about anyone, and you can grab them before Santa makes his rounds.