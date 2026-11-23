Some vintage cookie jars are merely made to hold treats, but others are collectible treasures that feel like you've stumbled upon a pot of gold. Nelson McCoy jars fall firmly into the latter category. The Ohio-based company helped shape America's love affair with decorative pottery and cookie jars throughout the 20th century. And while the company's iconic cookie jars fetch thousands online, you don't have to spend a fortune to get your hands on one. Thrift stores are a goldmine for vintage cookie jars, and any avid collector or pottery enthusiast will tell you that if you're lucky and determined, you can find a sweet deal on a Nelson McCoy cookie jar.

The history behind these jars is as sticky and rich as these molasses cookies. The McCoy family's legacy first began when Nelson's father, William Nelson McCoy, built a pottery factory in Ohio in 1848. Nelson's brother, J. W., moved to the area soon after, and the two opened their own business. Nelson wouldn't branch out on his own until 1910 with Nelson McCoy Pottery. He wanted to make more decorative, colorful planters and other kitchenware, and in the '30s, the business began making playful, whimsical cookie jars shaped like fruit, animals, and lifelike household objects. By the '50s, the company produced some of the country's most in-demand jars. To the delight of many collectors and cookie lovers, that's only half of this delicious story.