6 Vintage Cookie Jars To Look For At Thrift Stores
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If you love finding vintage items at local thrift stores, be on the lookout for cookie jars. These brightly colored porcelain beauties, such as those in your grandmother's kitchen, can be collectible․ They can sell for hundreds of dollars, or just hold sentimental value․ No matter why you're looking for them, learning about cookie jar brand names and designs can help you identify high-value finds․
Cookie jars hold special meaning for many Americans. Growing up, your family may have had a particular design that brings back happy childhood memories. Keeping an eye out for similar finds might not net you a profit if you resell the item, but it can give you a fun conversation piece for your own kitchen. Not to mention, they add a touch of whimsy to any space!
Before purchasing an older cookie jar, inspect it for damage or other defects like chips and missing pieces․ Modern cookie jars are often designed to mimic antiques, so look for clues based on maker's marks and where the jar was manufactured; some items that appear to be vintage may just be reproductions․ If you want to get the most bang for your buck, keep an eye out for these six vintage cookie jars.
Shawnee Pottery Smiley Pig cookie jar
Be on the hunt for Shawnee Pottery Smiley and Winnie pig cookie jars, which can sell for as much as $150 on reselling sites like eBay. This one can be recognized by its shape and features, such as a wide snout, big smile, and neckerchief․ Look for a "Shawnee USA" (or simply "USA") stamp on the bottom of the jar to help identify if your piece is authentic․
Hull Little Red Riding Hood cookie jar
The Hull Little Red Riding Hood cookie jar was produced in the 1940s․ This ceramic piece depicts the fairy tale character in her signature red cape, holding a basket․ Other versions of this cookie jar were also produced, featuring unique floral and painted decorations.
Some Hull cookie jars include identifying marks, while others lack clear indicators of origin․ If you find one at a thrift store, check the lid, jar fit, and the painted images, which have a big impact on value․ One Little Red Riding Hood jar was auctioned off to collectors for $180 in 2023.
American Bisque Cow Jumped Over the Moon cookie jar
Be on the lookout for the nursery rhyme-themed American Bisque Cow Jumped Over the Moon cookie jar, which includes a painted, three-dimensional cow on its lid. This unique item would definitely be of interest to collectors, as it has previously sold for $300 in 2023 (but can be valued up to $800).
If you find an American Bisque piece at a thrift store, check its authenticity by looking at the bottom for a large wedge shape, usually accompanied by "USA" and a mold number.
McCoy Pottery Jack-O'-Lantern cookie jar
Halloween-themed products don't have to be limited to just October! McCoy Pottery produced a jack-o'-lantern cookie jar in the 1950s, and this piece is adorable year-round. An authentic jar will feature "McCoy USA" printed on the bottom of its body.
If you just can't get enough of ceramic collectibles like this one but haven't had much luck at thrift stores, head to HomeGoods for many other pumpkin-themed pieces for a much easier (though less valuable) search.
Treasure Craft Knights Castle cookie jar
Treasure Craft produced decorative ceramic kitchen products from 1947 to the late 20th century. These items included this cookie jar shaped like a castle, as well as others that looked like fruits and animals. It may be difficult to spot an authentic Treasure Craft cookie jar, but be on the lookout for the original label or a logo on the bottom of the piece.
This cookie jar is listed on resale site Poshmark for $80 (as of November 2026). If you spot one in the wild, snatch it up! The unusual shape makes this jar a great, unique purchase․
Metlox Poppytrail Humpty Dumpty cookie jar
You've heard the nursery rhyme about Humpty Dumpty sitting on a wall, and Metlox has given you the opportunity to have your very own egg in your kitchen! Metlox is no stranger to character-shaped cookie jars, with others including Santa Claus and Pinocchio.
A Metlox Humpty Dumpty cookie jar sold on eBay for $85 in November 2026․ If you find this one at a thrift store, look on the underside of his brick seat for Metlox branding to make sure it's an authentic piece. Lastly, check that the lid fits the cookie jar correctly, so your Humpty doesn't meet the same fate as his story character․